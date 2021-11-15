Poland lost their final group stage game to Hungary at home in Warsaw / PZPN

WCQ: Poland Fall to Hungary in Final Group Bout

WARSAW, Poland. November 15 (Reuters) – Poland suffered a surprising 2:1 home defeat by Hungary on Monday, as captain Robert Lewandowski was rested, and will feature in the FIFA 2022 World Cup playoffs as Group I runners-up.

Final score: Poland – Hungary 1:2

England’s 10:0 demolition of San Marino meant Poland were consigned to second place regardless of the Hungary result.

Paulo Sousa’s Poland side had already secured a spot in the qualifying playoffs for next year’s World Cup after a 4:1 win against Andorra on Friday.

Hungary’s Andras Schafer scored the night’s first goal in the 37th minute with a header from a set play.

The intensity switched after the break, with Poland taking more control of the midfield and stepping up the pressure. Forward Karol Swiderski levelled in the 61st minute with a well-placed header from a corner.

In the 80th, Hungary’s Daniel Gazdag managed to find an opening in the Polish defence and scored with a well-placed shot past goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to put the visitors ahead.

Poland tried for another equaliser but Hungary managed to hold out for the victory in a game that saw eight yellow cards.

“It seemed that we were in control of the game in the first half. We played well, we stupidly conceded a goal after a set piece. We managed to make up for that, we then got the equalizer, but unfortunately then we ran into the Hungarian counterattack, were they scored to make it 1:2. The Hungarians then dropped back and it was difficult for us to play.” said Krzysztof Piatek after the game.

England easily claimed their ticket to the World Cup with their thrashing of San Marino to win the group with 26 points from 10 games, six points clear of Poland.

With the Bialo-czerwoni losing the match against Hungary, they now risk being unseeded for next March’s World Cup playoffs. This could understandably see the Poles face much harder opposition like Portugal or Italy and playing away.

“We certainly imagined this match differently. It was important for us to win it, but unfortunately it was not the case. In the second half we had control over the game, we equalized, but our opponents scored the second goal and won,” admitted Piotr Zielinski in the post-game.

Poland – Hungary 1:2 (0:1)

Goals: Świderski 61′ – Schäfer 37′, Gazdag 80′

Yellow carded: Klich, Cash, Puchacz, Kędziora – Z.Nagy, Schön, Attila Szalai, Gazdag

Referee: Tiago Bruno Lopes Martins (Portugal)

Attendance: 56 197

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 3. Paweł Dawidowicz, 5. Jan Bednarek, 4. Tomasz Kędziora – 2. Matty Cash (46, 21. Kamil Jóźwiak), 8. Karol Linetty (65, 19. Przemysław Frankowski), 10. Mateusz Klich, 16. Jakub Moder (46, 20. Piotr Zieliński), 15. Tymoteusz Puchacz (83, 9. Przemysław Płacheta) – 23. Krzysztof Piątek (65, 7. Arkadiusz Milik), 11. Karol Świderski

Hungary: 1. Dénes Dibusz – 5. Attila Fiola, 2. Ádám Lang, 4. Attila Szalai – 7. Loïc Négo, 8. Ádám Nagy (90, 23. Bálint Vécsei), 13. András Schäfer, 6. Zsolt Nagy – 11. Kevin Varga (58, 16. Dániel Gazdag), 9. Ádám Szalai (89, 14. János Hahn), 19. Szabolcs Schön (72, 17. Tamás Kiss)

