UEL: Leicester City Sink Legia

LEICESTER, England. November 25 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part in their fifth game of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Final score: Leicester City – Legia Warsaw 3:1

After losing in Warsaw before, Leicester sought for payback and took a deserving 3:1 win at home over Legia Warsaw in the second leg. Quick goals from Patson Daka and James Maddison saw the Foxes go ahead of the Legion early in the first half after taking advantage of some poor defending.

Despite this, Marek Golebiewski’s side still attempted to fight back and not make it easy for the hosts, even having more shots on target than Brenden Rodgers’ men but failed to take advantage on any of them. This even continued during a penalty in the 26th minute, which saw Kasper Schmeichel save Mahir Emreli’s shot. Fortunately, Filip Mladenovic had then pounced to covert the rebound and score Legia’s only goal of the game.

However, the Polish champions did not have long to enjoy the goal as only seven minutes later Wilfred Ndidi capitalized on some more wretched Legia defending and scored off a corner in the 33rd.

That goal turned out to be the decisive decision maker for the match, as while the Legionistas tried to do what they could to get back into the game in the second half, their efforts would fizzle out and ultimately prove to be unsuccessful. All while the Foxes were able to play with a degree of comfort thanks to their lead.

“It was a very difficult game. From the beginning of the match, Leicester imposed their style on us. We changed the setup a bit over time and our game started to look better. With a score at 2:0, we then managed to get closer to our opponent, but after a set period in the game it became 3:1. We missed a lot of chances to score two more goals which were needed against a team as good as Leicester City.” said Golebiewski in the post-game conference.

“Everyone in Legia is aware of how they played. Today, Luquinhas was at least a distinguished figure on the pitch. If we only had 2-3 players of his type in the squad, it would certainly be easier for us to achieve better results.”

With SSC Napoli’s surprise 2:1 defeat at Spartak Moscow on Wednesday, it left Group C wide open with Legia knowing they had to win in order to keep their chances of ending first place alive. However, after tonight they will now need to change their focus on surviving. This is because despite their last three defeats in Europe, Legia can still advance from the group in second place – but only if they win with Spartak in their final group stage game on December 9. Any other result will see them out of Europe.

Leicester City FC – Legia Warsaw 3:1 (3:1)

Goals: Daka 11′, Maddison 21′, Ndidi 33′ – Mladenović 26′

Yellow carded: Thomas, Albrighton – Mladenović, Wieteska, Jędrzejczyk

Referee: Deniz Aytekin (Germany)

Attendance: 30 658

Leicester: 1. Kasper Schmeichel – 27. Timothy Castagne, 18. Daniel Amartey, 4. Çağlar Söyüncü, 33. Luke Thomas – 42. Boubakary Soumaré (62, 22. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall), 25. Wilfred Ndidi, 10. James Maddison (63, 17. Ayoze Pérez) – 37. Ademola Lookman (85, 11. Marc Albrighton), 29. Patson Daka (85, 14. Kelechi Iheanacho), 7. Harvey Barnes

Legia: 31. Cezary Miszta – 5. Yuri Ribeiro, 6. Mattias Johansson (46, 3. Mateusz Hołownia), 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 55. Artur Jędrzejczyk, 25. Filip Mladenović (71, 22. Kacper Skibicki) – 20. Ernest Muçi, 99. Bartosz Slisz, 8. André Martins (71, 16. Jurgen Çelhaka), 82. Luquinhas (78, 9. Tomáš Pekhart) – 11. Mahir Emreli (78, 28. Szymon Włodarczyk)

