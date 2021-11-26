Poland have been drawn into Path B in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Play-offs / PZPN

World Cup Play-off Draw: Poland to Play Russia!

ZURICH, Switzerland. November 26 (PSN) – The main event in Zurich today saw the pairing of the 12 sides still in with a tilt at going to the FIFA 2022 World Cup next year as the play-off draw was conducted via three Paths.

Path C was the one generating the major talking points with Italy/Portugal or neither making the trip to Qatar.

However, in Poland many were relieved on avoiding Path C to instead take on historical rivals Russia in their play-off semi-final game.

🥁 The semi-finals are set for the European play-offs! 🎫 One team from each of the 3 paths will reach the #WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cvkFwdzQoX — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 26, 2021

By being drawn to Path B, the Poles first opponent will be Russia, which will see Paulo Sousa’s team need to play the semi-final game in an away trip to Moscow.

In the event that the Bialo-czerwoni succeed in defeating the Russians, they will advance to the Path B play-off final game and face the winner of the Sweden and Czech Republic match-up. It should be noted that if Poland make the play-off final, there they will be able to count on the home advantage as hosts.

For this case, the National Stadium in Warsaw is said not to be an option due to it acting as a field hospital for COVID-19. However, the Silesian stadium in Chorzow, Polsat Plus Arena in Gdansk, Municipal Stadium in Poznan, or the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw are all being seen as options to host the potential Path B final.

Regarding dates, the play-off semi-finals will be held on March 24 and 25. Meanwhile, the finals will be played on March 28 and 29.

Full European World Cup 2022 Play-off Draw

Path A

Semi-final 1: Scotland vs Ukraine

Semi-final 2: Wales vs Austria

Path B

Semi-final 3: Russia vs Poland

Semi-final 4: Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C

Semi-final 5: Italy vs North Macedonia

Semi-final 6: Portugal vs Turkey

All ties will be played in March 2022 in the next UEFA international break.

