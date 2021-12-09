Legia needed to win on Thursday to advance from the group stage or else face elimination from Europe / Legia.com

UEL: Legia End Europa Adventure

WARSAW, Poland. December 9 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw took part in their sixth and final game of the group stage in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Final score: Legia Warsaw – Spartak Moscow 0:1

The Polish champions suffered a 0:1 defeat at the hands of Spartak during the final round of the UEFA Europa League’s group stage, with the end result seeing the Russian side advance to the Round of 16 while the Legion get eliminated from Europe.

The only goal and ultimate decider was scored by Zelimkhan Bakaev in the 17th minute, with the Russian midfielder taking advantage of a horrendous defensive blunder by Legia’s Maik Nawrocki. Despite Legia playing well and even having some decent attacking chances, that goal inevitably turned the tide of the game in favour of the Moscow outfit.

With a poor second half in the books, Legia were able to earn a surprise penalty during the the eighth minute of injury time, where a goal would had seen the visitors join Legia in missing out on advancing from the group. However, Spartak goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov made the headlines for his team after saving Tomas Pekhart’s penalty.

“The atmosphere was today was great thanks to the fans. I thank them very much. Even though I’m a coach now, I always went to the games and they were great thanks to the fans. The Europa League was a prize for the club and for the players that fought for it. It is a pity that our stay here could not be extended. Today we faced Spartak and it must be admitted that beating the Russians was within our reach… unfortunately, Maik Nawrocki’s mistake was what decided the game. He has played well so far and is definitely a very good player. I won’t say a bad word to him. I want to emphasize that we win and lose together.” said Legia’s coach Marek Golebiewski after the game.

Spartak’s victory over Legia now sees them top Group C with ten points. As a result, the Russian club advances to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. SSC Napoli follow in second with 10 points to the Knockout round play-offs, while eight point Leicester City drop to the UEFA Conference League. Legia end in last place with six points.

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw will take place on February 25, 2022. The first game will be played on March 10.

____________________________________

Legia Warsaw – Spartak Moscow 0:1

Goal: Bakaev 17′

Yellow carded: André Martins, Josué, Slisz, Kastrati, Wieteska – Promes, Dzhikiya, Melkadze

Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)

Attendance: 21 629

Legia: 1. Artur Boruc – 6. Mattias Johansson, 4. Mateusz Wieteska, 17. Maik Nawrocki, 5. Yuri Ribeiro – 7. Lirim Kastrati (90, 77. Kacper Skwierczyński), 99. Bartosz Slisz (65, 14. Ihor Charatin), 8. André Martins (72, 28. Szymon Włodarczyk), 27. Josué (65, 21. Rafael Lopes), 82. Luquinhas – 11. Mahir Emreli (72, 9. Tomáš Pekhart)

Spartak: 57. Aleksandr Selikhov – 3. Maximiliano Caufriez, 2. Samuel Gigot, 14. Georgi Dzhikiya, 6. Ayrton – 8. Victor Moses, 18. Nail Umyarov, 47. Roman Zobnin (76, 4. Jorrit Hendrix), 24. Quincy Promes – 22. Mikhail Ignatov (77, 21. Georgi Melkadze), 10. Zelimkhan Bakaev (88, 17. Aleksandr Lomovitskiy)

