Aleksandar Vukovic last led Legia last year before being sacked / ASinfo

Official: Vukovic Returns to Legia for Fourth Stint

WARSAW, Poland. December 14 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw on Tuesday unveiled the club’s latest coaching change, confirming that Aleksandar Vukovic has returned to lead the team until the end of the season.

This is will now mark as the second change behind the bench for Legia this season.

In October, Czeslaw Michniewicz was first replaced by Marek Golebiewski. Unfortunately, the record for the former reserve team coach left a lot to be desired, as he only only just three wins (cup victories with Swit Skolwin and Motor Lublin, and a win in the Ekstraklasa with Jagiellonia Bialystok) but eight defeats.

Then on Sunday, Legia led by Golebiewski had lost 0:1 against Wisla Plock. The media soon afterwards quickly got word that the 41-year-old had resigned from his position behind the scenes. However, the club remained largely silent on the topic..

Legia eventually released an official statement on Monday afternoon, confirming that Golebiewski had indeed left the club. On Tuesday Aleksandar Vukovic was then introduced publicly as his replacement via a press conference.

“I am not coming back to Legia for the president or director of the club. I’m not coming back here for myself. I decided to go into this fire because my house is on fire.” said Vukovic at the pres conference.

The Serb will now lead Legia for the fourth time in his career. Most recently, he had coached Legia between April 2019 to September 2020. Despite winning the Polish championship, he was sacked in favour of Michniewicz.

As announced, Vukovic is expected to lead Legia until the end of this season. His contract, which was not terminated after he was sacked as coach the last time, is still valid until the end of June 2022.

“Only after this press conference will I meet the players. I want to reach out to them as soon as possible and convince them that even in this situation, we have to face it together and show what we can do on the pitch.” he added.

Legia play Zaglebie Lubin tomorrow at home. The Legion currently find themselves in 18th, last place in the PKO Ekstraklasa standings.

