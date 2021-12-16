Men's National Team

UEFA Nations League: Poland Drawn Into Group 4

Poland will take on the Belgians, Dutch and Welsh in next year's UEFA Nations League / PZPN
GENEVA, Switzerland. December 16 (PSN) – The Polish national team have learned who their group opponents will be in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The Bialo-czerwoni will certainly have no easy task, as next year they will have to face Belgium, the Netherlands and Wales.

Poland have once again continued to be ranked in League A, the highest division of the UEFA Nations League, for the third time in a row now. In the previous edition of the competition, Robert Lewandowski and co were able to take third place in their group, which is how they managed to remain among Europe’s elite.

Due to the Poles being drawn from Pot 3, it was guaranteed that they would not meet the likes of the English, Swiss or Croatians in the group stage.

However, instead they will need to take on the Belgians and the Dutch, alongside the Welsh next year.

Belgium are currently number one in the FIFA World rankings. They took third place in the last FIFA World Cup and were knocked out in the quarter-finals at UEFA EURO 2020.

The Netherlands are also impressively ranked at 10th place. They lost in the 1/8 finals to the Czech Republic in the UEFA EURO 2020 but now are led again by Louis van Gaal.

In turn, Robert Page’s Wales find themselves in 19th place (Poland is 27th).

The first UEFA Nations League games will take place in June 2022, which will have four matchdays. The rest will be scheduled for September, while the final tournament is to be held in the summer of 2023.

UEFA Nations League Schedule:

Matchday 1: June 2-4, 2022
Matchday 2: June 5-8, 2022
Matchday 3: June 8-11, 2022
Matchday 4: June 12-14, 2022
Matchday 5: September 22-24, 2022
Matchday 6: September 25-27, 2022
Final tournament: June 14-18, 2023

Here are the results of the UEFA Nations League draw:

League A:

Group 1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group 2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group 3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group 4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B:

Group 1: Ukraine, Scotland, Ireland, Armenia

Group 2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group 4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C:

Group 1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group 2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus / Estonia

Group 3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan / Moldova

Group 4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D:

Group 1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan / Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group 2: Malta, Cyprus / Estonia, San Marino

Men's National Team

