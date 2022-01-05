Kacper Kozlowski has signed with Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion FC / PZPN

Brighton Confirm Kozlowski Signing

SZCZECIN, Poland. January 5 (PSN) – Brighton & Hove Albion FC on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Pogon Szczecin’s Kacper Kozlowski.

The 18-year-old Polish international has signed a contract until June 2026 and is set to head out on loan during the current transfer window, joining Belgian league leaders Royale Union St-Gilloise.

Kozlowski first made headlines in Europe last summer, when he became the youngest player ever to represent their country at the UEFA EURO. At the time, the 17-year-old came on for Poland in a 1:1 draw with Spain at UEFA EURO 2020 in June.

Since then, many top clubs have been monitoring the teenager, such as the likes of: Manchester City, Liverpool FC, FC Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund.

However, despite Pogon receiving big offers from Manchester City and Liverpool FC, both the club and player in the end opted to go with Brighton & Hove Albion – whom despite offering less money, also promised playing time.

“It’s difficult as there is a lot of money at stake here. However, our philosophy is that both the club and the player must be happy. We need to work together to determine what to do so that in the end everyone will feel satisfied.” Pogon’s director, Jaroslaw Mroczek told Interia on Monday.

According to unofficial sources, Brighton will pay 8 million pounds for the player. Significantly less than what both City and Liverpool had offered.

On the other hand, Kozlowski himself was most keen on joining the Seagulls, especially with his Poland international teammate Jakub Moder already playing there and advising him to do the move.

“He’s a bright young talent and we’re very pleased to have completed the signing of Kacper, who has made a lot of progress in his career at a very early stage. The initial plan for Kacper in the short-term will be for him to spend the rest of the season out on loan with Union. David Weir and his team will monitor his progress there.” Brighton Technical Director, Dan Ashworth, told the club’s official website.

Head coach Graham Potter was also a fan of the idea in bringing Kozlowski over to Brighton.

“His style of play suits us and our style. During my time here, we have done very well in recruiting players for the future and Kacper is a similar signing. He will initially head out on loan, as it is important for him to continue his development, and he is keen to continue playing regularly. We will be watching with interest, as he is a very exciting young talent and a player I am really looking forward to working with in the future.” revealed Potter.

Kozlowski famously made his first team debut with Pogon at just 15 years and 215 days old on the final day of the 2018/19 campaign as a last-minute substitute in a 3:0 win over Cracovia. Since then, he’s gone onto make 40 league appearances in the Ekstraklasa, scoring four times – of which three have come this campaign.

At the international level, the teen has already made six appearances for Poland’s senior national team.

