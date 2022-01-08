Poles Abroad

ACF Fiorentina Snap up Krzysztof Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek will once again play in the Serie A / Twitter
FLORENCE, Italy. January 8 (PSN) – Krzysztof Piatek has left Hertha Berlin to sign for ACF Fiorentina and his third stint in Serie A, both clubs confirmed Saturday.

The 26-year-old has initially signed on loan for the rest of the season after which Fiorentina will have an option to buy.

“Krzysztof approached us with the desire for a change,” explained Hertha sports director Fredi Bobic.

“It’s no secret that he feels comfortable in the Italian league, so we found a good solution for all parties involved.”

The Poland striker netted 26 goals in 55 Italian league games for both Genoa and AC Milan, from whom he joined Hertha two years ago.

He had since scored 13 goals with four assists in 58 games for the Berlin club in the Bundesliga.

“Very happy to be back in Italy, where I have always felt good! I thank the Viola for the trust, now I want to show my values. I hope to celebrate many times here.” commented Piatek on social media regarding the move.

“I’m ready to be a gunslinger. I want to show that my guns are ready to shoot at the Franchi. I’m really very happy to be here.” he added.

Piatek has also netted nine goals in 21 international games for the Poland national team.

He last played in a 2:1 defeat to Hungary in Warsaw in a FIFA World Cup qualifier last November which saw the Poles finish second in their group and now face Russia in a play-off in March.

Regarding his competition at Fiorentina, it has been reported in Italy that the Viola consider Piatek as a player to strengthen their squad, rather than as a replacement for 21-year-old Vlahovic.

The Polish frontman himself is relishing the chance to play alongside the young Serbian when the chance arises, saying on Saturday: “Vlahovic is an excellent striker, he has scored many goals.”

“I think I also showed my worth with Genoa and Milan. I think we can also play together when necessary. In any case, I’m at the coach’s disposal, even starting from the bench.”

Fiorentina currently sit sixth in Serie A heading into Sunday’s trip to Torino, with coach Vincenzo Italiano hoping Piatek can rediscover the form that saw him score 30 goals in the 2018-19 season.



