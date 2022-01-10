Lech’s Kaminski Joins VfL Wolfsburg

Poles Abroad

Jakub Kaminski will play in the Bundesliga next season / Cyfrasport
WOLFSBURG, Germany. January 10 (PSN) – Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg on Monday confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Polish winger Jakub Kaminski from Lech Poznan.

Polish media reported that Kaminski has signed a five-year-contract until June 2027, and that Wolfsburg has paid Lech Poznan 10 million euros.

“For me, moving to the Bundesliga is like a dream come true. I’m hugely looking forward to the new challenge and being able to develop and prove myself week after week at the highest level,” the Pole said in his first interview for Wolfsburg’s official website.

Kaminski will continue to play for Polish league leaders Lech Poznan until the end of the season.

“With Jakub, we’re resolutely continuing our policy of placing our faith in young, talented players who are hungry for success,” said Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer.

“Although he prefers to play as an attacking winger, he’s versatile and can also operate as a deep-lying forward or full-back. He has a brilliant mentality as well as great commitment. We’re very pleased that Jakub has chosen Wolfsburg and he will strengthen our squad from summer 2022,” he concluded.

Kaminski joins compatriot Bartosz Bialek at Wolfsburg,

