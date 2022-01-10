Poles Abroad

Puchacz Makes Trabzonspor Loan

Puchacz will spend the rest of the current season in Turkey on loan to Trabzonspor / PZPN
TRABZON, Turkey. January 10 (PSN) – Union Berlin have confirmed that for the rest of the 2021/2022 season, Tymoteusz Puchacz will be loaned out to Turkish Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.

The 22-year-old defender found himself struggling to find game time in Berlin.

In terms of appearances, Puchacz failed to make his debut in either the Bundesliga or DFB-Pokal, however he did play in seven games in the UEFA Conference League. He had noted two assists there.

“We are satisfied with the attitude of Tymoteusz. With this loan, we want to give him the opportunity to collect match experience for six months, which we cannot guarantee him at the moment.” said Union Berlin’s Oliver Ruhnert.

“Trabzonspor is a very good partner with a lot of quality players and a successful season. This experience will help Puchacz and continue to develop him before he returns to us on July 1.”

After 20 matchweeks of the Turkish Super Lig, Trabzonspor currently have 49 points and are in first place. Second place Konyaspor are 10 points behind them.

Puchacz had originally joined Union Berlin in the 2021 summer window, after the German side bought the Polish international from Lech Poznan for €3.5 million.

