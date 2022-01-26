Karol Swiderski has joined Charlotte FC / Getty

Charlotte FC Sign Swiderski as First Designated Player

CHARLOTTE, USA. January 26 (PSN) – Charlotte FC have signed their first-ever Designated Player, acquiring Polish international striker Karol Swiderski from Greek side PAOK through the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

The 25-year-old joins the expansion club after netting 35 goals and 14 assists across 135 appearances with PAOK. He’s also scored six goals across 14 games for Poland, playing a key role in World Cup Qualifiers and European Championship competition.

“We’re delighted to welcome a player of Karol’s caliber to Charlotte FC to spearhead our attack. He’s proven to be a lethal goal scorer at both the club and international level, and to secure his signing as our first Designated Player is an excellent achievement for our club,” Charlotte sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a release.

“Karol’s profile as a striker is everything we need in a number nine and he is a player who is entering the prime of his career. His performances for Poland on the international stage speak for themselves and we’re confident Karol will be one of the toughest strikers to defend in the league. Additionally, he has a high work ethic, a title-winning mentality, and will bring excellent leadership and character into the locker room.”

The MLS side acquired the Pole for a $5.7 million transfer after buying him out from PAOK.

Swiderski will occupy an international roster slot on Charlotte’s inaugural roster in 2022.

He is also Charlotte’s second Polish player after they signed defender Jan Sobocinski from LKS Lodz nearly a year ago.

