Hellas Acquire Mateusz Praszelik from Slask

VERONA, Italy. January 29 (PSN) – Hellas Verona FC have announced the acquisition of Mateusz Praszelik from the Slask Wroclaw.

The 21-year-old will first be loaned out to the Serie A outfit until January 31 2023, with an option and obligation of definitive transfer upon certain conditions being completed – like his sporting performance.



Originally a product of the Legia Warsaw youth system, Praszelik made a total of eight appearances for the capital city side, of which five were in the Ekstraklasa and three in the Puchar Polski.

With his contributions he helped Legia claim their 14th league title in the 2019/2020 season.

In 2020 he was sold to Slask Wroclaw due to lack of playing time at Legia. There he became an instant starter and played in 47 games for the Silesian club, where he scored five goals and provided ten assists. With Slask, he also made his European cup debut by playing in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

This current Ekstraklasa season he’s played 15 games and scored four goals.

At the international level, the midfielder has been capped from since the Under 15 to Under 21 Poland youth teams. With the U-21 team he played a total of five games, of which three – against Estonia, Latvia and Israel – were in European Qualifiers.

Praszelik will join compatriot Pawel Dawidowicz at Hellas, whose played there since 2019.

