Lechia’s Zukowski Joins Glasgow Rangers

GLASGOW, Scotland. January 31 (PSN) – Glasgow Rangers FC have announced the signing of Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdansk for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old Poland u21 international right full-back joins the Light Blues on a three-and-a half-year deal subject to a successful application for a work permit.

Zukowski came through the youth teams at Lechia Gdansk and made his senior debut in 2017. He since went on to make 60 appearances for the club and was also a part of the Lechia squad that won the Puchar Polski back in 2019.

He now joins Rangers to provide competition for captain James Tavernier in the full-back area.

“I am delighted to join Rangers and to make this next step in my career.” Zukowski said after signing his contract.

“I have been so impressed with everything I have seen and heard about Rangers and to join a club of this size is fantastic for me. I look forward to meeting my teammates and to making my debut in front of the supporters as soon as I can.”

Rangers Manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the signing of Zukowski.

“I am really pleased that we have been able to add Mateusz to our squad.

“We knew when Nathan left at the start of the month that we would need cover in the right full-back area, and it is great we have been able to find someone of Mateusz’ quality.

“He will be able to learn so much from our captain and I hope to see him develop further as a player here at Rangers.

It was Rangers’ long-time performance director Adam Owen who gave Zukowski his debut in professional football when he was in charge at Lechia Gdansk. The Pole had only just turned 16 at the time but had impressed everyone at the club with his potential.

“I had heard good things about him from the assistant coaches,” Owen told Sky Sports.

“I watched him play in the academy games a couple of times. He was only 16 but was playing for the U19s and physically he did alright, looked like he could handle it.

“I brought him on at the end of a game for his debut. I took him up to train with the first team, then took him away on pre-season in Turkey. He did the January training camp there. He played against Qarabag and stayed with the first team from then on.

“He played in a couple of different positions, having been a forward in the Polish youth set-up. His biggest strength was that he matured early and could handle it, he just needed to improve tactically and understand the position. He has progressed a lot.”

