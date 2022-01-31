Kamil Wilczek has returned to Piast Gliwice / piast-gliwice.eu

Piast Sign Veteran Wilczek

GLIWICE, Poland. January 31 (PSN) – Kamil Wilczek’s great comeback to Piast Gliwice is now a reality.

The Silesian club today announced that it has signed a contract with veteran striker until to the 2023/2024 season with an option to extend it for another year.

After more than six years away playing abroad, the 34-year-old has returned to the Ekstraklasa to his former club Piast.

It was at Piast where he made a name for himself, scoring 36 goals in 105 appearances during his total time in the Gliwice outfit before he left to play in Italy. After an episode in Carpi, Wilczek went to Denmark where he did very well for himself at Broendby, which later saw him earn transfer moves to Goztepe and eventually FC Copenhagen.

“I am very happy about this transfer. My situation has not been the easiest recently, so I am glad to be able to come back and sign a contract with Piast,” said Wilczek at the club’s press conference.

“Every time I came back to Piast, the team is at least a level higher. When I came for the first time, Piast was in a completely different place,” he emphasized.

“Now I’m back after seven years of playing abroad and it’s clear that the club is at a much higher level and has written a really great story in recent years, so I’m even more glad to be back.” he concluded.

