Kownacki will help Lech fight for the Polish championship title / lechpoznan.pl

Lech Loan Out Kownacki from Fortuna Duesseldorf

POZNAN, Poland. February 2 (PSN) – Dawid Kownacki returns to Ekstraklasa! Lech Poznan on Wednesday confirmed the acquisition of the 24-year-old striker.

Kownacki returns to his former club after a 4.5-year break, arriving on loan from Fortuna Duesseldorf. There is no buyout option in the contract.

The Polish international has had some difficult past few months. In the fall, he treated a knee injury for a long time and this year appeared just off the bench as a late substitute.

For Kownacki, returning to Lech will be a chance to rebuild his form. This season, he has only played eight games for Fortuna. The only goal he scored was in the German Cup.

The 24-year-old is to strengthen Lech’s offensive might as the club pushes for the Ekstraklasa title.

LOAN TO LECH 🔙 Lech Poznan have officially loaned out Dawid Kownacki from Fortuna Duesseldorf. Kownacki, who last won a Polish title with Lech, has returned to help the club again fight for the Ekstraklasa championship. 🔵 ➡️ READ MORE: https://t.co/KasCPzNwaA#ESA pic.twitter.com/sbeoVwoiAF — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) February 3, 2022

Team captain Mikael Ishak, who has not trained with the team throughout the winter break, has thus far had a guaranteed place in Lech’s starting line-up. His current backup, Artur Sobiech, has had health problems after contracting COVID-19. It is because of this that coach Maciej Skorza wanted to see the Fortuna forward back at Lech.

Kownacki started his professional career at Lech, where he played 117 games in total, scoring 27 goals. Together with the “Kolejorz” he won the Polish championship in 2015, where he was also coached by Skorza.

At the start of the new year, Lech currently lead the Ekstraklasa with 41 points after 19 games, just four points ahead of Pogon Szczecin.

On Sunday they will play away with Cracovia Krakow.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol