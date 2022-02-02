Ekstraklasa

Straczek Signs Pre-contract with Girondins de Bordeaux

Rafal Straczek will end the season with Stal / Getty
BORDEAUX, France. February 2 (PSN) – FC Girondins de Bordeaux has announced the pre-contract signing of Rafal Straczek.

The Polish goalkeeper was undergoing medical tests in France since mid-January. Now the club has confirmed the deal as finalized.

Straczek, who will finish the season with Stal Mielec, will be officially under contract with Bordeaux starting the 2022/2023 season until June 2026.

“Bonjour Girondins de Bordeaux! See you in June, I’m so glad.” the Pole said on social media after confirming the move.

The 22-year-old has been a Stal player since 2017.

In the current Ekstraklasa season he played a total of 16 matches, in which he conceded 22 goals and kept five clean sheets.

It has been thanks to Straczek’s great goalkeeping that contributed significantly to Stal managing to place eighth place in the standings.

