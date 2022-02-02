Rafal Straczek will end the season with Stal / Getty

Straczek Signs Pre-contract with Girondins de Bordeaux

BORDEAUX, France. February 2 (PSN) – FC Girondins de Bordeaux has announced the pre-contract signing of Rafal Straczek.

The Polish goalkeeper was undergoing medical tests in France since mid-January. Now the club has confirmed the deal as finalized.

Straczek, who will finish the season with Stal Mielec, will be officially under contract with Bordeaux starting the 2022/2023 season until June 2026.

“Bonjour Girondins de Bordeaux! See you in June, I’m so glad.” the Pole said on social media after confirming the move.

MOVE TO BORDEAUX FINALIZED ✔️ Bordeaux has announced the pre-signing of Rafal Straczek! ⚪️🔵 The 22-year-old goalkeeper will join his new club at the start of the 2022/2023 season. ➡️ READ MORE: https://t.co/PTHCr1v6O9#Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/bTIWQs8voZ — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) February 3, 2022

The 22-year-old has been a Stal player since 2017.

In the current Ekstraklasa season he played a total of 16 matches, in which he conceded 22 goals and kept five clean sheets.

It has been thanks to Straczek’s great goalkeeping that contributed significantly to Stal managing to place eighth place in the standings.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol