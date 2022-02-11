Konoplyanka has signed with Cracovia Krakow / cracovia.pl

Cracovia Announce Konoplyanka Signing

KRAKOW, Poland. February 11 (PSN) – Yevhen Konoplyanka has been announced as a Cracovia Krakow player.

The Ukrainian international signed a six-month contract with the “Pasy”, with an option to extend it for another season.

Prior to this, Jacek Zielinski’s side had not made any winter transfers at all. Only now did the Cracovia bring in their new player this transfer window, which has instantly become the largest signing for the winter in the PKO Ekstraklasa.

Konoplyanka is best known for winning the UEFA Europa League with Sevilla in 2016. After playing in Spain, he later decided to return to his homeland to play in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Signing with Shakhtar Donetsk, he enjoyed a good start with the Ukrainian champions in his first year. However, this season he’s struggled to find playing time and due to that opted to move clubs.

The 32-year-old winger eventually decided on Poland, after he attracted interest from Cracovia. It then did not take long for him to put pen to paper in Krakow.

It was officially announced on Friday that the experienced winger had signed a six-month contract with Cracovia.

Konoplanka to date has 86 caps with the Ukrainian national team. He scored 21 goals for his national team.

