Warta Poznan have announced the signing of Frank Castaneda

Official: Castaneda Joins Warta Poznan

POZNAN, Poland. February 11 (PSN) – Frank Castaneda has signed with Warta Poznan.

The Colombian, who most recently played with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League, is to help the Poznan outfit in its fight against relegation for the next six months.

Initially, both Legia Warsaw and Gornik Zabrze were also interested in Castaneda.

Both clubs also negotiated with the striker, but the main problem that arose was the length of his contract. Castaneda only wanted a six-month contract, which neither Legia nor Gornik intended to agree upon.

Warta Poznan, on the other hand, agreed to this condition.

On Friday, the 27-year-old underwent medical tests and signed a contract with the “Zieloni”. It will of course only last until the end of the current season.

“I signed a contract with Warta Poznan and I want to help the team achieve what it deserves. I only have a contract for half a year, but I came here to show my best side and save the club that is writing the next chapter of its rich history,” Castaneda said in an interview with the official Warta website.

“I have always fought to be the best and to leave a good impression wherever I went, and I think that in Warta Poznan I will also be able to do it,” he added.

“In these next few months, I want to help the team get out of where it is now. I also want the fans to remember me from a good side. I am glad that I will be able to compete in the Ekstraklasa and I do not think about anything else now than to achieve the goal that is set before us with my teammates.” he concluded.

