Tyton has joined Ajax as an emergency signing / Getty Images

AFC Ajax signs Przemyslaw Tyton

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands. March 7 (PSN) – AFC Ajax Amsterdam have signed free agent Przemyslaw Tyton.

The goalkeeper signs a short term contract that takes effect immediately and will runs until the end of this season, June 30, 2022.



Due to the injuries of Maarten Stekelenburg , Remko Pasveer and Jay Gorter, Ajax were looking for an emergency signing with an experienced netminder.

Ajax has signed goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton on a deal that will run until the end of the season. Welcome aboard! 🇵🇱 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 7, 2022

Due to the transfer market having closed a month ago, Ajax were restricted to only signing players in free agency.

With Tyton being one of the better experienced keepers available on the market, a deal was quickly reached between the two sides.

The former Polish international was recently under contract with MLS side FC Cincinnati, where he made 39 appearances since 2019. Previously, the 35-year-old also played for Deportivo La Coruna, VfB Stuttgart and Elche CF. Before that, he also defended the colors of PSV and Roda JC in the Eredivisie.

