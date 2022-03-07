Newswire

AFC Ajax signs Przemyslaw Tyton

Tyton has joined Ajax as an emergency signing / Getty Images
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands. March 7 (PSN) – AFC Ajax Amsterdam have signed free agent Przemyslaw Tyton.

The goalkeeper signs a short term contract that takes effect immediately and will runs until the end of this season, June 30, 2022.

Due to the injuries of Maarten Stekelenburg , Remko Pasveer and Jay Gorter, Ajax were looking for an emergency signing with an experienced netminder.

Due to the transfer market having closed a month ago, Ajax were restricted to only signing players in free agency.

With Tyton being one of the better experienced keepers available on the market, a deal was quickly reached between the two sides.

The former Polish international was recently under contract with MLS side FC Cincinnati, where he made 39 appearances since 2019. Previously, the 35-year-old also played for Deportivo La Coruna, VfB Stuttgart and Elche CF. Before that, he also defended the colors of PSV and Roda JC in the Eredivisie.

