Men's National Team

Official: Poland Granted Walkover Win Against Russia

Poland will advance to the qualifying play-off final after getting Russia kicked out of the competition / PZPN
Official: Poland Granted Walkover Win Against Russia

WARSAW, Poland. March 8 (PSN) – It’s official – the Polish national team will play in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off finals!

Russia, who were suspended by FIFA some time ago will no longer be allowed to compete in the competition, with the final decision being made today on this matter.

The Polish Football Association (PZPN), together with the federations of Sweden and the Czech Republic, issued a joint statement last month in which they demanded FIFA intervention with Russia’s eligibility to qualify for the World Cup after the country’s aggression shown toward Ukraine.

FIFA initially proposed Poland to still play the Russians, but on neutral ground.

This in turn was met with protest by the Poles, who flat out refused to play against Russia – risking even forfeit due to principal. Later, the Swedes and the Czechs followed in their footsteps, which would then soon see other national teams in Europe do the same. As a result, FIFA had been pushed against the wall and were forced to change their mind.

While all the Russian national teams and clubs were temporarily suspended by FIFA and UEFA until further notice, there was still no confirmation regarding the Bialo-Czerwoni’s play-off qualifier with Russia, that was set to be played on March 24 in Moscow. The PZPN awaited for a final verdict from FIFA on the matter, such as whether they would have to play against proposed teams like Slovakia/Hungary/Norway in order to advance, or simply get a bye.

Reports afterwards started appearing about the match apparently being postponed to June, with FIFA under the belief that the war in Ukraine would be long over by then. However, as expected this did not go well with European football fans and media.

As such, FIFA on Tuesday officially decided to grant Poland a bye, allowing Czeslaw Michniewicz’s side to advance to the play-off final without needing to play a game. So then on March 29, they will play the winner between Sweden or the Czech Republic.

“We’re pleased with FIFA’s decision. Any other could not be taken. Fortunately, someone finally thought about it and joined our initiative. What the Russians are doing in Ukraine cannot be tolerated.” said PZPN president Cezary Kulesza on Tuesday’s decision by FIFA.

While everything may be clear for now, in theory it’s not entirely impossible that this could all still change. This is because Russia had sent a request on Monday to appeal FIFA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a decision that could potentially change everything if the court decides to end the case in favour of the former Soviet Union nation.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Men's National Team

Related Items

More in Men's National Team

Poland to Boycott Russia Play-off – Risking Forfeit

PSN StaffFebruary 26, 2022
Read More

Official: Michniewicz Declared Selekcjoner of Poland

PSN StaffJanuary 31, 2022
Read More

Official: Poland Cuts Ties with Paulo Sousa

PSN StaffDecember 29, 2021
Read More

UEFA Nations League: Poland Drawn Into Group 4

PSN StaffDecember 16, 2021
Read More

World Cup Play-off Draw: Poland to Play Russia!

PSN StaffNovember 26, 2021
Read More

Scandal in Poland! Lewandowski Requested Not to Play Against Hungary?

PSN StaffNovember 18, 2021
Read More

Official: Poland Without Seeding in World Cup Play-offs!

PSN StaffNovember 16, 2021
Read More

Sousa’s Poland At Risk! World Cup 2022 Play-off System Explained

PSN StaffNovember 15, 2021
Read More

WCQ: Poland Fall to Hungary in Final Group Bout

ReutersNovember 15, 2021
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!