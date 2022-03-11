Jozwiak will play in the MLS as a Designated Player for Charlotte FC / PAP

Charlotte FC Snap up Kamil Jozwiak

CHARLOTTE, USA. March 11 (PSN) – Charlotte FC on Friday announced the signing of Kamil Jozwiak from English Championship side Derby County.

Jozwiak joins the MLS club on a Designated Player contract until 2025 with an option for 2026. The move is pending receipt of a P-1 visa and ITC.

The 23-year-old winger, who is teammates with Karol Swiderski on the Polish national team, played 61 times for Derby across all competitions.

“We’re very happy to complete the permanent signing of Kamil to become our next Designated Player. He is a talented, technical winger that can play on both sides of the pitch who has started pivotal matches for one of the top national teams in the world,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta.

“Kamil fills a position of need and is equally gifted in scoring goals and providing assists to his teammates. He has played over 200 professional matches at the club level and is still only 23-years-old with his best years ahead of him. While any player moving to a new league will experience an adjustment period, having partnered up front with Karol on the international level, we’re confident he can hit the ground running and improve our attack from day one. He is a cultural fit both on the pitch and in the dressing room and he’s excited about the challenge of playing in Major League Soccer here in Charlotte”

Jozwiak started all three matches for Poland in last summer’s UEFA EURO 2020 and played eight of 10 in this FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle. In total, he has 22 caps with three goals for the Bialo-czerwoni.

