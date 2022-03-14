Poles Abroad

Krychowiak Loaned to AEK Athens

Krychowiak will spend the rest of the season in Greece with AEK / Pressfocus
ATHENS, Greece. March 14 (PSN) – Grzegorz Krychowiak has sealed a loan move to AEK Athens following his departure from Russian club FC Krasnodar.

Due to Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine, foreign players were allowed to leave the Russian Premier League until the end of the season due to special exemptions agreed upon by FIFA and UEFA.

Those who opted to do so were given the opportunity to join other clubs on a short-term contract.

Grzegorz Krychowiak, among others, decided to make such a move.

The Polish international in doing so has strengthened AEK Athens, joining the Greek side on a loan until the end of the season.

Although there were a lot of rumours regarding a potential transfer to Legia Warsaw, the 32-year-old ultimately decided to continue his playing career in Greece. The footballer cared above all about time and a certain place in the starting eleven.

In Athens, Krychowiak can count on meeting compatriot and international teammate Damian Szymanski. The former Wisla Plock player had been playing for AEK since the summer of 2021.

