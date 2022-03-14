Poland will play Scotland in a friendly on March 24 / PZPN

Official: Poland to Play Friendly with Scotland

WARSAW, Poland. March 14 (PSN) – The Polish Football Association (PZPN) have announced that the Poland national team will play a friendly match against Scotland.

The friendly will be played on March 24 at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Poland were originally scheduled to play in Moscow on March 24 against Russia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier play-offs, but FIFA – as a result of Russia’s disqualification after the country’s aggression against Ukraine – awarded Poland a walkover win.

As such, Czeslaw Michniewicz’s team have immediately advanced to the final of the play-off, where on March 29 they will face the winner between Sweden-Czech Republic at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow.

The Scottish national team also had a play-off match scheduled on that day with Ukraine, but FIFA postponed it to June.

Talks had been ongoing between the PZPN and the Scottish FA about the two teams arranging a friendly amongst themselves, with the Poles wanting it to take place in Chorzow.

However, the Scots were against the idea and it has since been agreed that the friendly match would be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Part of the revenues from ticket sales for the friendly will be donated to help Ukraine refugees.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol