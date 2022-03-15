Michniewicz has made his first national team call-ups as selekcjoner / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for Scotland and Play-off Final

WARSAW, Poland. March 15 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz has announced the names of the players who he has called up for the friendly match with Scotland and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off final in March.

The first match will be played by the Polish national team at Hampden Park in Glasgow against Scotland (March 24). Afterwards, the Poles will travel to Chorzow to take on the winner between Czech Republic and Sweden (March 29).

Kamil Grosicki notably has returned back to the national team, after famously being left out of UEFA EURO 2020 by then Poland coach Paulo Sousa. The 34-year-old winger has since been playing with Pogon Szczecin and collecting some strong performances that have caught the eye of the selekcjoner.

Michniewicz has also decided to bring back Lech Poznan’s Bartosz Salamon, whose last international call-up was in 2016. In addition, the likes of Patryk Kun, Konrad Michalak, Mateusz Wieteska and Szymon Zurkowski have each been given their very first career call-up, each with at least a chance to play in the friendly with Scotland.

_______________________

Polish national team for matches against Scotland and Play-off Final:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Kamil Grabara (FC Copenhagen), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdori), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Michał Helik (Barnsley FC), Marcin Kamiński (FC Schalke 04), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Trabzonspor), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia Calcio), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznań), Mateusz Wieteska (Legia Warsaw)

Midfilders: Krystian Bielik (Derby County FC), Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jacek Góralski (FC Kairat), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (FK Krasnodar, Russia), Patryk Kun (Raków Częstochowa), Konrad Michalak (Konyaspor), Jakub Moder (Brighton & Hove Albion FC), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Sebastian Szymański (Dynamo Moscow), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (Empoli FC)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille), Krzysztof Piątek (ACF Fiorentina), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

