Official: Kedziora Returns to Lech Poznan

Tomasz Kedziora had played previously for Lech Poznan from 2012 to 2017 / Lechpoznan.pl
POZNAN, Poland. March 17 (PSN) – Lech Poznan have confirmed the acquisition of defenseman Tomasz Kedziora.

The Polish international has returned to Bulgarska Street, where he’ll play at least until the end of this season.

Due to special regulations passed on by FIFA in allowing foreigners from the Ukrainian and Russian leagues to suspend their contracts until the end of June, Kedziora was able to legally change clubs.

Grzegorz Krychowiak also took full advantage of these regulations earlier, where he replaced Russian side FC Krasnodar with AEK Athens in Greece.

Kedziora on the other hand had opted to return back to his former club, Lech, where he had played before transferring to Dynamo Kyiv in 2017.

“Welcome back home,” is what the Lech social media accounts posted in announcing the signing of the defender.

The 27-year-old is an academy graduate of the Kolejorz, having made his senior team debut on July 12, 2012.

It is very likely that ‘Kendi’ will have an opportunity to make his re-debut for Lech next Saturday, when Jagiellonia Bialystok travel to Poznan.

Lech are currently in the 3rd place in the Ekstraklasa table.

