Krzysztof Piatek scored a late equalizer for Czeslaw Michniewicz's Poland in Glasgow / PAP

Piatek Levels Late in Scotland Friendly

GLASGOW, Scotland. March 24 (Reuters) – Poland’s Krzysztof Piatek converted a stoppage-time penalty to cancel out a header by Scotland’s Kieran Tierney as they drew 1:1 in a friendly on Thursday.

Final score: Scotland – Poland 1:1



Tierney headed a free kick from John McGinn into the net to give Scotland the lead in the 68th minute after the hosts dominated the first half, but could not break through.

Fiorentina forward Piatek equalised four minutes into stoppage time from the penalty spot following a foul by Grant Hanley in Poland’s first game under former Legia Warsaw coach Czeslaw Michniewicz.

FIFA arranged the friendly after accepting Ukraine’s request to postpone their World Cup playoff semi-final against Scotland following Russia’s invasion, with the match now scheduled to take place in June.

Poland will play Sweden in their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff final on March 29 after being granted a bye to the next round after opponents Russia were suspended from international soccer following their invasion of Ukraine.

____________________

Scotland – Poland 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Tierney 68′ – Piątek 90′ (Pk)

Yellow Carded: Reca

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Ireland)

Attendance: 39,090

Scotland: 1. Craig Gordon – 4. Scott McTominay, 5. Grant Hanley, 6. Kieran Tierney – 22. Nathan Patterson (67, 2. Stephen O’Donnell), 14. Billy Gilmour (77, 23. Kenny McLean), 8. Callum McGregor (77, 16. Ryan Jack), 7. John McGinn, 11. Ryan Christie (77, 17. Stuart Armstrong), 3. Greg Taylor (67, 18. Aaron Hickey) – 10. Ché Adams (90, 19. Jacob Brown)

Poland: 12. Łukasz Skorupski – 3. Bartosz Salamon (44, 16. Krystian Bielik), 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jan Bednarek (83, 21. Adam Buksa) – 2. Matty Cash, 6. Szymon Żurkowski, 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak (61, 17. Sebastian Szymański), 20. Piotr Zieliński (71, 11. Kamil Grosicki), 8. Jakub Moder, 13. Arkadiusz Reca – 7. Arkadiusz Milik (27, 23. Krzysztof Piątek)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol