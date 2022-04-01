Men's National Team

WC: Poland Drawn into Exotic Group C

Poland have been drawn into Group C for the 2022 FIFA World Cup / PAP
DOHA, Qatar. April 1 (PSN) – The Polish national team learned who their opponents will be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup this winter during Friday’s group draw.

Czeslaw Michniewicz’s white eagles, which were drawn from Pot 3, have been put into Group C with an exotic selection of opponents.

In Group C, the Bialo-czerwoni will take on the likes of – Argentina, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

“It’s a very attractive group. I don’t follow Mexican or Argentinian football on a regular basis, but they have many players in Europe who play in good clubs. I don’t know much about Saudi Arabia, but there is time to prepare.” Poland coach Michniewicz told TVP Sport after the group draw.

“I’m happy with the draw, I’m glad that we’ll play with teams not from Europe, which we face every day in various qualifiers. It will be a different kind of football from that of what we’re used to. We must be optimally prepared.”

“Jacek Goralski versus Leo Messi or Messi versus Lewandowski, that’s how we’re joking amongst ourselves. Argentina has many great players, but we also have stars, we also have a fantastic team and we can fight at such a big event as the World Cup.” he added.

The Poles will start the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 22, facing off with the Mexican national team in their opening game. Four days later, Poland will play against Saudi Arabia for their second group game. To wrap up the group phase, Robert Lewandowski and co on November 30 will play their biggest match against Argentina.

“It’s a very interesting group. We are humble, but we are not afraid of anyone. We will fly to Qatar without complexes and are ready to fight. To our supporters, be with us!” said PZPN president Cezary Kulesza on Poland’s group.

It should also be noted that this year’s FIFA World Cup will also bring some changes, most notably being five substitutions being available per match – a first in the history of the tournament.

____________

Schedule of group C meetings:

November 22

Argentina – Saudi Arabia
Mexico – Poland

November 26

Argentina – Mexico
Poland – Saudi Arabia

November 30

Mexico – Saudi Arabia
Poland – Argentina

