Rakow Czestochowa have won their second Puchar Polski in club history

Rakow Czestochowa Take Home Second Puchar Polski

WARSAW, Poland. May 2 (PSN) – Rakow Czestochowa have won the Puchar Polski for the second time in their history! The “Medaliki” won 3:1 with Lech Poznan at the Stadion Narodowy on Monday.

The final in Warsaw could not have started better for Rakow, who already took the lead in the 6th minute thanks to Vladislavs Gutkovskis. The Latvian striker took a laced shot from outside the penalty area which surprised and beat Lech goalkeeper Micky van der Hart. The early goal then resulted in a motivating effect for Maciej Skorza’s team, who started focusing more on the attack to try and respond with a goal of their own.

Jakub Kaminski was close to being lucky as he hit the left post minutes afterwards. Lech then took control the possession and more often and found themselves near Rakow’s net, looking for ways to dismantle their defence. However, the Czestochowa outfit did not intend to simply sit back and defend their lead and focused on modest counters. In the 36th minute they launched a deadly counterattack started by Ivi Lopez. The Spaniard then spotted Mateusz Wdowiak making a run forward and sent the ball towards the Polish winger, who ended up scoring his fourth cup goal this season. Rakow ended the first half with a two goal lead.

During the break, coach Marek Papszun decided to make one change to his line-up, putting in Wiktor Dlugosz to replace Deian Sorescu.

The second half this time started a lot better for the “Kolejorz”, who were able to find the back of the net. Joao Amaral found himself enter the list of scorers with a header goal twelve minutes in. For Rakow’s entire Puchar Polski campaign, Papszun decided to exclusively count on Kacper Trelowski in goal. However, on this occasion the 18-year-old goalkeeper had virtually no chance on Amaral’s close range header.

The pace of the game then began to increase by the passing minute, which meant that both goalkeepers had to maintain full concentration at all times. Just like in the first half, Lech once again maintained majority of the ball possession, but Rakow still tried to surprise their opponents time and time again. They managed to succeed again in the 76th minute. This time Ivi Lopez, after a pass from Fran Tudor, ran into the Lech penalty area and fired a shot on target, giving Rakow their third goal that would seal their historic win.

Despite this, there was no shortage of ambition and fight from Lech until the last whistle, but the result remained unchanged, and Rakow ended up winning their second Puchar Polski in history.

Lech Poznań – Raków Częstochowa 1:3 (0:2)

Goals: Amaral 52′ – Gutkovskis 6′, Wdowiak 36′, López 77′

Yellow carded: Pedro Rebocho, Skóraś, Milić – Wdowiak

Red carded: Jakub Arak (88)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Płock)

Lech: 1. Mickey van der Hart – 2. Joel Pereira (46, 24. João Amaral), 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś, 22. Radosław Murawski (73, 25. Pedro Tiba), 6. Jesper Karlström (85, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 97. Dawid Kownacki (73, 50. Adriel Ba Loua), 7. Jakub Kamiński (78, 11. Filip Marchwiński) – 9. Mikael Ishak

Raków: 12. Kacper Trelowski – 7. Fran Tudor, 2. Tomáš Petrášek, 24. Zoran Arsenić – 22. Deian Sorescu (46, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 8. Ben Lederman, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (73, 6. Andrzej Niewulis), 11. Ivi López (84, 18. Jakub Arak), 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (72, 9. Sebastian Musiolik)

