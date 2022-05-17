Poland have announced the list of players called up for the UEFA Nations League in June / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for UEFA Nations League in June

WARSAW, Poland. May 17 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz on Tuesday announced the list of players called up for the UEFA Nations League June fixtures.

Poland will first play against Wales (June 1 in Wroclaw), Belgium (June 8 in Brussels and June 14 in Warsaw) and lastly the Netherlands (June 11 in Rotterdam) in League A, Group 4.

Given the number of games next month, Michniewicz has opted to go with a sizable roster of 39 players. The selekcjoner hopes to use this time to inspect as many players in every position that he possibly can in preparation for Qatar later this year.

The new faces in the call-up list for June include Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, Jakub Kiwior from Spezia Calcio and Kamil Pestka from Cracovia Krakow. Slonina, specifically, is to use this time to help decide whether he wants to represent Poland at the international level or not.

There are also players who recently played in the U-21 side that have now returned to the senior team. This is the case for Nicola Zalewski from Roma, Sebastian Walukiewicz from Cagliari and Jakub Kaminski from Lech Poznan.

Other returning familiar faces are Mateusz Klich from Leeds United and Karol Linetty from Torino FC. In addition, those whom Michniewicz first called up to his training camp in March (Konrad Michalak from Konyaspor and Patryk Kun from Rakow Czestochowa) have also been included for the June camp.

Poland roster for June UEFA Nations League games:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (ACF Fiorentina), Kamil Grabara (FC København), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio) Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Marcin Kamiński (Schalke 04, Germany), Tomasz Kędziora (Lech Poznań), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia Calcio), Patryk Kun (Raków Częstochowa), Kamil Pestka (Cracovia), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Trabzonspor), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Cagliari Calcio), Mateusz Wieteska (Legia Warsaw), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma)

Midfilders: Krystian Bielik (Derby County FC), Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Jacek Góralski (Kajrat Almaty), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Kamil Jóźwiak (Charlotte FC), Jakub Kamiński (Lech Poznań), Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Grzegorz Krychowiak (AEK Athens), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Konrad Michalak (Konyaspor), Przemysław Płacheta (Norwich City FC), Damian Szymański (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymański (Dinamo Moscow), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (Empoli FC)

Forwards: Adam Buksa (New England Revolution), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Olympique de Marseille), Krzysztof Piątek (ACF Fiorentina), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

