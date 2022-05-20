Slonina Opts for USA Over Poland

Official: Slonina Turns Down Poland, Opts for USA

CHICAGO, USA. May 20 (PSN) – Gabriel Slonina on Friday afternoon announced his decision for which senior national team he’ll be committing to, and it won’t be the Bialo-czerwoni.

While being named by Czeslaw Michniewicz to the 39-man roster in Poland’s training camp for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games in June, the American-born goalkeeper will ultimately not accept the call-up.

The 18-year-old dual national has instead officially opted to represent the United States mens national team, announcing the decision via social media.

“Being Polish means being extremely hardworking, having faith, never taking no for an answer, pushing through hard times and taking care of your family. I love everything about my heritage, from the people to the food, to the cities. I am also extremely grateful for being given the possibility to play for Poland.” wrote Slonina in his press release.

“With that being said, my heart is American. This country has given me and my family all the opportunities I could ask for. America is my home and that’s who I’m going to represent,” said the Addison-born teenager.

Before publishing his statement to the public, Slonina first and foremost wrote to Michniewicz, thanking him for the interest and to let him personally know of his difficult decision.

Despite making his declaration for his birth nation known, the young goalkeeper was not included in the United States’ June pre-World Cup camp. The USMNT will gather in Cincinnati to train and get ready for the first of four games across 14 days. Gregg Berhalter’s team will face fellow World Cup qualifiers Morocco (June 1) and Uruguay (June 5 in Kansas City, Kan.) in friendlies, then take on Grenada (June 10 in Austin, Texas) and El Salvador (June 14 in San Salvador) in CONCACAF Nations League play.

On the other hand, the Chicago Fire FC player will be able to spend the rest of the summer concentrating solely on league play in the MLS, especially when there is already plenty of talk of the interest from top European clubs for him.

Poland in June will play against Wales (June 1, Wrocław), Belgium (June 8, Brussels and June 14, Warsaw) and the Netherlands (June 11, Rotterdam).

