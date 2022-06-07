Adam Buksa will continue his career in France / Getty

Official: Buksa Makes RC Lens Move

LENS, France. June 7 (PSN) – Adam Buksa has officially joined RC Lens in France’s Ligue 1, the club announced Tuesday.

The Polish international will officially move when Ligue 1’s transfer window opens June 10, a timeline that means Buksa has played his last game in the MLS.



Buksa’s transfer to Lens will see the New England Revolution net $10 million from the deal, per The Boston Globe’s Frank Dell’Apa.

LENS SIGN BUKSA 🇫🇷 Adam Buksa has officially joined RC Lens. The 25-year-old striker leaves the New England Revolution after consecutive successful seasons. Buksa this season alone scored seven goals in ten league games for the Revs. ➡️ READ: https://t.co/qRxBevGiDn#Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/XuIUV9CN2y — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) June 7, 2022

The move opens a Designated Player spot for the Revs, who signed the 25-year-old ahead of the 2020 season. Buksa had 29 goals and eight assists across 64 league appearances for New England, emerging as their leading scorer in 2022 and during the club’s 2021 Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign.

This season, Buksa had found the net seven times in ten league games for the Revs in the MLS.

In Lens, the striker will join another Pole, Przemyslaw Frankowski.

Last season, the winger did very well in France since his own move from the MLS, leaving Chicago Fire FC in August 5, 2021. Since making the move back to Europe, Frankowski scored six goals and five assists in 35 games Ligue 1 games Along Buksa, the two hope to make a stronger impact for the upcoming season.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol