Poland started the match on a strong note, taking a two goal lead against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Saturday / Getty

UNL: Oranje Held Back by Bialo-czerwoni

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands. June 11 (PSN) – The Netherlands and Poland drew 2:2 isn a hectic UEFA Nations League encounter here on Saturday, with the home team coming back strongly from 2:0 down.

Final score: Netherlands – Poland 2:2

Poland were without star striker Robert Lewandowski, rested by coach Czeslaw Michniewicz ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Belgium in Warsaw.

With Lewandowski in the stands, Piotr Zielinski and Krzysztof Piatek started up front for Poland.

The home team took the initiative and created some opportunities through Davy Klaassen, Memphis Depay and Steven Berghuis, but it was Poland that took the lead out of nothing, as Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash surprised Flekken with a shot into the far corner.

The goal gave Poland more confidence and in the remainder of the half the Netherlands hardly caused any danger for the Polish defense.

Four minutes into the second half, Przemyslaw Frankowski broke through on the right side and assisted Piotr Zielinski for Poland’s second goal.

In the 51st minute, Davy Klaassen pulled one back for the Netherlands by tapping home from close range from Daley Blind’s cross, and just three minutes later right-back Denzel Dumfries’ shot went into the far corner to make it 2-2.

Entering the final quarter, both teams had chances. A Depay shot was saved by Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, but the VAR saw a handball by Cash and the Netherlands was awarded a penalty.

Dutch captain Depay took the penalty but failed to score as he hit the post. The Dutch continued to attack, and just a minute later Depay’s header was magnificently saved by Skorupski.

The Netherlands thus still leads Group 4 in League A of the Nations League with seven points from three matches. Belgium, who drew 1:1 in Wales, is second with four points, Poland is third with four points and Wales is fourth with one point.

Poland take on Belgium in Warsaw on Tuesday.

_________________________________________________

Netherlands – Poland 2:2 (0:1)

Goals: Klaassen 51′, Dumfries 54′ – Cash 18′, Zieliński 49′

Yellow carded: Berghuis, Bergwijn, de Jong – Krychowiak, Bednarek, Skorupski, Zieliński, Żurkowski

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey)

Attendance: 39 382

Netherlands: 13. Mark Flekken – 2. Jurriën Timber (65, 12. Jordan Teze), 6. Stefan de Vrij, 5. Nathan Aké – 22. Denzel Dumfries, 11. Steven Berghuis (65, 20. Teun Koopmeiners), 21. Frenkie de Jong, 14. Davy Klaassen (65, 9. Cody Gakpo), 17. Daley Blind – 7. Steven Bergwijn (77, 19. Wout Weghorst), 10. Memphis Depay

Poland: 12. Łukasz Skorupski – 2. Matty Cash, 5. Jan Bednarek, 4. Jakub Kiwior, 18. Bartosz Bereszyński – 7. Przemysław Frankowski (84, 15. Kamil Glik), 10. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 6. Jacek Góralski (58, 17. Szymon Żurkowski), 20. Piotr Zieliński, 21. Nicola Zalewski – 23. Krzysztof Piątek

