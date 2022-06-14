UEFA

Lech, Pogon and Lechia Learn Their European Opponents

Polish clubs learned of who they will play in Europe in the first qualifying rounds / Getty Images
NYON, Switzerland. June 14 (PSN) – Lech Poznan, Pogon Szczecin and Lechia Gdansk have learned who their opponents in Europe will be after today’s UEFA draw in Nyon.

Draws were made for both UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa Conference League first qualification rounds.

Lech Poznan will play Qarabag FK in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, which was seen as the most toughest opponent possible for the Polish champions. The first leg will be played in Poznan on either July 5-6 with then with the return leg on July 12-13 in Azerbaijan.

For the UEFA Europa Conference League, Pogon Szczecin will play KR Reykjavik in the first qualifying round. Pogon will host the first leg game on July 7, with the return leg being played on the 14th in Iceland.

Meanwhile, Lechia Gdansk is to take on Akademija Pandev. The first leg will be held in Gdansk on July 7, with the return leg taking place on the 14th in Macedonia.

