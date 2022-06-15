Men's National Team

UNL: Poles End Summer Marathon with Defeat to Belgium

Poland were left shell shocked after an early goal from Batshuayi would eventually become the match decider / Getty
WARSAW, Poland. June 15 (UEFA) – Belgium earned their second win of the campaign and moved three points clear of Poland in second place in Group A4 after Michy Batshuayi’s header secured victory in Warsaw.

Final score: Poland – Belgium 0:1

Belgium dominated the ball for much of the first half in Warsaw, seeking openings against opponents with Robert Lewandowski restored as their spearhead.

Their pressure told in the 16th minute, Michy Batshuayi meeting a classy Youri Tielemans cross from the right with a powerful header beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Backed by a bouncing home crowd, Poland began to play a higher line, Lewandowski encouraging his team-mates to close the gap between midfield and attack.

They were rewarded with excellent chances for Sebastian Szymanski and Nicola Zalewski, only for both players to shoot wide when well placed inside the penalty area.

Poland were urged on every time they attacked but Belgium looked comfortable after the break. With time ticking down, the visitors retained possession serenely, causing Czeslaw Michniewicz to change his midfield in an attempt to wrestle control of the ball.

In a frantic closing passage, Jacek Goralski flashed a first-time volley over the crossbar and Lois Openda tested Szczesny either side of Leandro Trossard going close for Belgium at the other end.

As the game entered added time, Karol Swiderski headed Lewandowski’s delightful cross against the woodwork, frustrating a crowd of almost 57,000. Belgium therefore held on, moving three points above Poland in second place and three behind section leaders the Netherlands.

_______________________________

Poland – Belgium 0:1 (0:1)
Goal: Batshuayi 16′

Yellow carded: Żurkowski
Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Attendance: 56 803

Poland: 1. Wojciech Szczęsny – 2. Matty Cash, 3. Mateusz Wieteska (84, 11. Kamil Grosicki), 15. Kamil Glik, 5. Jakub Kiwior, 10. Nicola Zalewski (57, 21. Przemysław Frankowski) – 17. Szymon Żurkowski, 8. Karol Linetty (84, 6. Jacek Góralski), 20. Piotr Zieliński (57, 7. Karol Świderski), 19. Sebastian Szymański (70, 14. Mateusz Klich) – 9. Robert Lewandowski

Belgium: 12. Simon Mignolet – 19. Leander Dendoncker, 2. Toby Alderweireld, 5. Jan Vertonghen – 21. Timothy Castagne, 6. Axel Witsel (46, 20. Hans Vanaken), 8. Youri Tielemans, 14. Dries Mertens (80, 11. Charles De Ketelaere), 10. Eden Hazard (66, 17. Leandro Trossard), 16. Thorgan Hazard (62, 15. Thomas Foket) – 23. Michy Batshuayi (66, 9. Loïs Openda)

