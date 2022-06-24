The Al Rihla, the new official league match ball by Adidas / Ekstraklasa SA

Adidas & Ekstraklasa Reveal New Match Ball – Al Rihla

WARSAW, Poland. June 24 (PSN) – Ekstraklasa SA and Adidas have presented the PKO BP Ekstraklasa’s new match ball for the 2022/23 season.

All matches starting on July 15 and forward will be played with the Adidas Al Rihla – the same ball that will also be used for the upcoming FIFA 2022 World Cup organized in Qatar.



Adidas’ Al Rihla is the answer to how football is changing. The game is getting faster and faster, so the accuracy and stability of the ball’s flight are extremely important. As the new official match ball of the PKO BP Ekstraklasa, thanks to its innovative design, maintains much higher speeds when in the air.

This is now the ninth model of Adidas match balls that will be played by in the Polish top flight thanks to the partnership between Adidas and Ekstraklasa SA, which has been active since 2014.

Designed using data from rigorous testing in Adidas’ laboratories, wind tunnels and on the pitch, the Al Rihla provides the highest levels of accuracy and reliability on the field of play. This is due, inter alia, to the new shape of its SPEEDSHELL panels and surface textures, as well as the CTR-CORE core, which increases speed and precision.

The new ball is also designed with the environment in mind – it is made using only water-based inks and adhesives.

All 306 matches in the new season will be played with the new Adidas Al Rihla – the official match ball of PKO BP Ekstraklasa. The same model – Al Rihla – will be also played by the world’s best in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The new ball is available in three variants: professional Ekstraklasa PRO match ball, Ekstraklasa TRN training ball and Ekstraklasa MIN collectible ball – which is meant for the younger fans.

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol