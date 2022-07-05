UEFA

UCL: Ishak’s Game Winner Shuts Down Qarabag

Lech Poznan defeated Qarabag at home in the first leg thanks to Ishak's goal / lechpoznan.pl
POZNAN, Poland. July 5 (PSN) – In the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Lech Poznan defeated Qarabag FK 1:0. Mikael Ishak scored the game winner.

Final score: Lech Poznan – Qarabag FK 1:0

On Tuesday Lech Poznań were faced with a difficult task – defeat a European regular. The Azerbaijani side consistently play in European cups, and just two seasons ago they eliminated Legia Warsaw. So now it was up to Lech to stop Qarabag in their tracks.

At first, Lech started sluggishly. It was Qarabag who tormented the Kolejorz’s defense, regularly entering the penalty box guarded by new Ukrainian goalkeeper, Artur Rudka. For most of the first half, it was Lech who showed little and it seemed that they would be the ones to concede.

Rather the exact opposite happened. Joel Pereira made a run on the right wing and sent the ball inside the opposing penalty box to find the speeding Mikael Ishak, who in turn beat the Qarabag goalkeeper from close range and put the game in Lech’s favour. The Polish champions went into the break with a 1:0 lead.

In the second half, John van den Brom’s side had another great chance to increase their lead. However, Michal Skoras failed to put the ball into the net after trying to capitalize on a rebound off Filip Szymczak’s shot on target.

In the end, Lech still managed to win, gaining a valuable step forward in qualifying before a difficult rematch in Azerbaijan next week. In Baku, Qarabag will be the favourites, therefore the most difficult task in the first qualifying round is still ahead of Lech.

_________________________

Lech Poznań – Qarabağ FK 1:0 (1:0)
Goal: Ishak 41′

Yellow carded: Karlström, Szymczak – Richard, Leândro Andrade
Referee: José Luis Munuera Montero (Hiszpania)
Attendance: 25 188

Lech: 1. Artur Rudko – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 23. Kristoffer Velde (62, 50. Adriel Ba Loua), 22. Radosław Murawski (83, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (62, 17. Filip Szymczak), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (80, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri)

Qarabağ: 1. Şahrudin Məhəmmədəliyev – 29. Marko Vešović, 5. Maksim Medvedev, 81. Kevin Medina, 44. Elvin Cəfərquliyev (82, 27. Toral Bayramov) – 20. Kady (83, 11. Owusu Kwabena), 2. Qara Qarayev, 7. Richard (62, 8. Marko Janković), 15. Leândro Andrade (62, 19. Filip Ozobić), 10. Abdellah Zoubir – 25. Ibrahima Wadji (62, 77. Ramil Şeydayev)

