Lech Poznan were unable to keep up with the intensity of home side Qarabag

UCL: Lech End Champions League Adventure Early

BAKU, Azerbaijan. July 12 (PSN) – In the second leg of the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League, Lech Poznan were crushed 5:1 by Qarabag FK, eliminating them from the competition.

Final score: Qarabag FK – Lech Poznan 5:1

Following the modest, 1:0 win at home the other week, Lech flew to Baku with hopes of eliminating their opponent from Azerbaijan. In the 19th second of the match, Kristoffer Velde got the hopes even higher as he found the back of the net.

Unfortunately, Lech failed to hold onto the score for long – within the next 15 minutes, Kady managed to beat goalkeeper Artur Rudko. Following the equalizer, the match became more balanced, and the two sides exchanged blows. However, as time passed, the hosts started dominating more and more and before the referee announced halftime, they changed the score to 2:1 thanks to Filip Ozobic.

The second half looked much worse for Lech as they performed poorly and made numerous mistakes in the defense. Although Qarabag scored their third goal from a clear offside that the referees failed to notice, the following two goals – from Kady and Abbas Huseynov – emphasized that the Azerbaijan team was a much better side in the two-leg clash.

As a result, Lech has been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. However, they still have a chance to play in the group phase of European competition, more precisely – the UEFA Europa Conference League. Next week, they will face the winner of the clash between Slovan Bratislava and Dinamo Batumi.

Qarabag FK – Lech Poznań 5:1 (1:1)

Goals: Kady 14′, 74′, Ozobić 42′, Medina 56′, Hüseynov 77′ – Velde 1′

Yellow carded: Richard, Medina, Cəfərquliyev, Kady – Milić

Referee: Andy Madley (England)

Attendance: 27 652

Qarabag: 1. Şahrudin Məhəmmədəliyev – 29. Marko Vešović (76, 30. Abbas Hüseynov), 5. Maksim Medvedev, 81. Kevin Medina, 44. Elvin Cəfərquliyev (75, 27. Toral Bayramov) – 20. Kady, 8. Marko Janković (83, 18. İsmayıl İbrahimli), 7. Richard, 19. Filip Ozobić (76, 11. Owusu Kwabena), 10. Abdellah Zoubir – 25. Ibrahima Wadji (66, 77. Ramil Şeydayev)

Lech: 1. Artur Rudko – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho (85, 3. Barry Douglas) – 23. Kristoffer Velde, 22. Radosław Murawski (85, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 6. Jesper Karlström (85, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 24. João Amaral (72, 17. Filip Szymczak), 21. Michał Skóraś (72, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili) – 9. Mikael Ishak

