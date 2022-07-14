Lechia were able to win in both legs to secure their way to the second round of qualifiers/ lechia.pl

UECL: Pogon and Lechia Advance to Second Round

STRUMICA, North Macedonia. July 14 (PSN) – Pogon Szczecin and Lechia Gdansk took part of the second leg of the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Pogon Szczecin lost 0:1 in their away match in Iceland to KR Reykjavik. After winning comfortably at home 4:1, Pogon had little reason to go full out in Reykjavik, unlike their opponents who had something to prove to their home fans. The winning goal was scored in the 44th minute by Sigurour Bjartur Hallsson and the match ended without the Polish club scoring any goals. However, thanks to the first leg game, Pogon advance to the next phase of the qualifiers due to goal difference. In the second round, Pogon will face Brondby IF of Denmark.



_______________________________

KR Reykjavík – Pogoń Szczecin 1:0 (1:0)

Goal: Hallsson 44′

Yellow carded: Hallsson, Sigurjónsson, Chopart – Zahovič, Biczachczjan

Referee: Andrew Davey (Northern Ireland)

Attendance: 1050

KR: 1. Beitir Ólafsson – 11. Kennie Chopart (78, 29. Aron Þórður Albertsson), 5. Arnór Sveinn Aðalsteinsson, 15. Pontus Lindgren, 18. Aron Kristófer Lárusson – 23. Atli Sigurjónsson (78, 8. Þorsteinn Már Ragnarsson), 4. Hallur Hansson, 6. Grétar Snær Gunnarsson, 16. Theódór Elmar Bjarnason (78, 2. Stefán Árni Geirsson) – 17. Stefan Ljubicic (68, 9. Kjartan Henry Finnbogason), 33. Sigurður Bjartur Hallsson (64, 14. Ægir Jarl Jónasson)

Pogoń: 1. Dante Stipica – 2. Jakub Bartkowski, 13. Kóstas Triantafyllópoulos (37, 33. Mariusz Malec), 23. Benedikt Zech, 97. Luís Mata – 21. Jean Carlos Silva, 8. Damian Dąbrowski, 14. Kamil Drygas, 27. Sebastian Kowalczyk (69, 22. Wahan Biczachczjan), 11. Kamil Grosicki (86, 17. Mariusz Fornalczyk) – 10. Luka Zahovič (69, 9. Pontus Almqvist)

_______________________________

Lechia Gdansk on the other hand won 2:1 in their away trip to North Macedonia with FK Akademija Pandev. Maciej Gajos and Rafal Pietrzak scored the two goals for the Polish visitors, while Dimitar Mitrovski scored the lone goal for the the hosts. Like with Pogon, Lechia outplayed their opponents and won with a big scoreline of 4:1, thanks to which they also advance to the second round where they will play SK Rapid Vienna of Austria.

_______________________________

FK Akademija Pandev – Lechia Gdańsk 1:2 (0:1)

Goals: Mitrovski 59′ – Gajos 37′, Pietrzak 82′

Yellow carded: Donov, Mitrovski – Durmuş

Referee: Daniele Chiffi (Włochy)

Attendance: 912

Akademija Pandev: 1. Marko Alčevski – 30. Nikolče Šarkoski (59, 6. Spase Terziev), 5. Tomislav Iliev, 15. Dušan Joković (76, 99. Vane Krstevski), 4. Dime Dimov, 20. Zoran Ivanovski – 21. Dimitar Mitrovski, 8. Ilija Donov (60, 7. Dimitar Trajkov), 22. Goran Tomovski (59, 17. Martin Ǵorgievski), 10. Kristijan Velinovski (76, 19. Saško Pandev) – 11. Ousman Marong

Lechia: 12. Dušan Kuciak – 29. David Stec, 4. Kristers Tobers, 23. Mario Maloča, 20. Conrado – 7. Maciej Gajos (64, 17. Christian Clemens), 88. Jakub Kałuziński (81, 69. Jan Biegański), 6. Jarosław Kubicki – 79. Kacper Sezonienko (63, 10. Bassekou Diabaté), 9. Łukasz Zwoliński (63, 28. Flávio Paixão), 99. İlkay Durmuş (78, 2. Rafał Pietrzak)

