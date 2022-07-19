Robert Lewandowski has finally made his dream move to the La Liga / FCBarcelona.com

Official: Barcelona Complete Robert Lewandowski Transfer

MIAMI, United States. July 19 (PSN) – Robert Lewandowski has officially signed with FC Barcelona, with the club making the announcement in Miami while on their pre-season US Tour.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich arrived at an agreement for the transfer of the Polish striker for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables.



Lewandowski signed a contract with the La Liga side for the next four seasons, with the deal coming in with a buyout clause set at €500 million.

The final agreement comes three days after Barca announced an agreement in principle for the 34-year-old, which came while the team was flying to the United States. Lewandowski soon afterwards arrived in Miami on Sunday and met his new teammates. The Polish international also passed his medical there as well.

Lewandowski has twice won the Golden Boot as Europe’s leading goalscorer and finished as runner-up for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. He joins Pablo Torre, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Raphinha as additions as Barcelona look to build a squad to compete for LaLiga and the Champions League under coach Xavi Hernandez.

He was one of the club’s top targets this summer and helped push through the move as he sought a new challenge after eight glittering years at Bayern Munich.

The famous ‘Lewy’ will join a Barca attack that already includes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and fellow summer signing Raphinha.

Having begun his career in Poland, winning a league title with Lech Poznan, he later joined Borussia Dortmund in 2010 and became one of Europe’s most highly-rated forwards. With Dortmund he won two Bundesliga titles and reached the UEFA Champions League final before joining Bayern on a free transfer in 2014.

At Bayern, Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 appearances, placing him second on their all-time scorers list behind Gerd Muller.

