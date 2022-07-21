UECL: Lech & Rakow Win Big, Draws for Pogon & Lechia

Lech Poznan once again flourished in Europe at the Bulgarska / Lechpoznan.pl

POZNAN, Poland. July 21 (PSN) – Lech Poznan, Rakow Czestochowa, Pogon Szczecin and Lechia Gdansk took part of the first leg of the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Lech started the day off with a big 5:0 win at home against Dinamo Batumi of Georgia, calming fans down after their previous poor European result in Baku. Goals for the Polish champions were scored by Michal Skoras, Joao Amaral, and Mikael Ishak while Kristoffer Velde recorded two assists. The Kolejorz next head out to Georgia for the return leg.



Lech Poznań – Dinamo Batumi 5:0 (3:0)

Goals: Skóraś 10′, 33′, Amaral 24′, 66′, Ishak 90′

Yellow carded: Altunaszwili, Palawandiszwili

Referee: Ian McNabb (Northern Ireland)

Attendance: 9111

Lech: 1. Artur Rudko – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka (67, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 3. Barry Douglas, 5. Pedro Rebocho (88, 43. Antoni Kozubal) – 23. Kristoffer Velde (67, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (80, 7. Afonso Sousa), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (88, 17. Filip Szymczak), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak

Dinamo: 13. Lazare Kupatadze – 35. Grigol Czabradze (26, 11. Giorgi Zaria), 23. Mamuka Kobachidze, 5. Ołeksandr Azaćkyj, 16. Irakli Azarow – 17. Wladimer Mamuczaszwili, 3. Benjamin Teidi (71, 10. Guga Palawandiszwili), 19. Sandro Altunaszwili, 9. Irakli Bidzinaszwili (46, 24. Milan Radin), 30. Zuriko Dawitaszwili (79, 14. Giorgi Panculaia) – 40. Flamarion (46, 7. Mate Wacadze)

Rakow Czestochowa put out an exciting show of football for their home supporters with a 5:0 with FC Astana. Goals for the Czestochowa side were scored by Ivi Lopez, Mateusz Wdowiak, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Wladysław Koczerhin and Fran Tudor. Despite Deian Sorescu seeing a red card in the first half, that didn’t stop Rakow’s intensity and push forward. Aslan Darabaev would afterwards in the second half also be red carded for Astana after receiving two yellow cards.

Raków Częstochowa – FC Astana 5:0 (2:0)

Goals: López 4′, Wdowiak 41′, Gutkovskis 65′, Koczerhin 76′, Tudor 90′ (Pk)

Yellow carded: Sorescu, Racovițan – Manzorro, Darabajew, Kusiapow, Dosmagambietow, Beskorowajnyj

Red carded: Deian Sorescu (21) – Asłan Darabajew (62)

Referee: Goga Kikaczeiszwili (Georgia)

Attendance: 5324

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 25. Bogdan Racovițan (46, 7. Fran Tudor), 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 22. Deian Sorescu, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 8. Ben Lederman (46, 30. Władysław Koczerhin), 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (70, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 11. Ivi López (83, 55. Szymon Czyż), 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (78, 99. Fabian Piasecki)

Astana: 34. Marko Milošević – 5. Michaił Gabyszew, 23. Dienis Polakow, 32. Tałgat Kusiapow (81, 33. Danyło Beskorowajnyj), 6. Bryan (68, 17. Abat Ajmbietow) – 27. Timur Dosmagambietow, 11. Asłan Darabajew, 7. Maks Ebong, 14. Jérémy Manzorro (70, 28. Jurij Piercuch), 77. Pedro Eugénio (82, 72. Stanisław Basmanow) – 9. Rai Vloet

Pogon Szczecin found themselves drawing 1:1 at home on Thursday with Danish side Brondby IF. While the visitors took the lead first with a goal by Blas Riveros, Pogon were able to respond with a goal of their own at the very end courtesy of Luka Zahovic. Jens Gustafsson’s team now gear up for a difficult away fixture in Denmark to try and advance for the third round.

Pogoń Szczecin – Brøndby IF 1:1 (0:1)

Goals: Zahovič 85′ – Riveros 28′

Yellow carded: Jean Carlos Silva, Zahovič – Hermansen

Referee: Nenad Minaković (Serbia)

Attendance: 8753

Pogoń: 1. Dante Stipica – 2. Jakub Bartkowski (86, 41. Paweł Stolarski), 23. Benedikt Zech, 33. Mariusz Malec, 97. Luís Mata – 21. Jean Carlos Silva (86, 17. Mariusz Fornalczyk), 14. Kamil Drygas (63, 9. Pontus Almqvist), 8. Damian Dąbrowski, 27. Sebastian Kowalczyk (63, 22. Wahan Biczachczjan), 11. Kamil Grosicki – 10. Luka Zahovič

Brøndby: 1. Mads Hermansen – 3. Henrik Heggheim, 4. Sigurd Rosted, 18. Kevin Tshiembe – 2. Sebastian Sebulonsen, 6. Joe Bell (67, 8. Mathias Greve), 22. Josip Radošević, 23. Chris Cappis (82, 29. Peter Bjur), 15. Blás Riveros – 27. Simon Hedlund (90, 38. Yousef Salech), 24. Marko Divković (67, 36. Mathias Kvistgaarden)

Lechia Gdansk were held down to a goalless draw in their away trip to Austria with SK Rapid Vienna. While the Baltic outfit had some chances to score and take the lead, especially even hitting the post on one occasion, they were unable to find any luck on the pitch. Lechia will hope for a better result back home in Gdansk for the return leg next week.

SK Rapid Vienna – Lechia Gdańsk 0:0

Yellow carded: Koscelník, Pejić – Tobers

Referee: Elçin Məsiyev (Azerbaijan)

Attendance: 12 700

Rapid: 45. Niklas Hedl – 22. Martin Koscelník (61, 13. Thorsten Schick), 4. Emanuel Aiwu, 6. Kevin Wimmer, 26. Martin Moormann – 7. Nicolas Kühn (84, 77. Dragoljub Savić), 14. Aleksa Pejić (61, 34. Nikolas Sattlberger), 28. Moritz Oswald, 41. Bernhard Zimmermann (69, 39. René Kriwak), 27. Marco Grüll (61, 8. Christoph Knasmüllner) – 9. Guido Burgstaller

Lechia: 12. Dušan Kuciak – 29. David Stec, 25. Michał Nalepa, 23. Mario Maloča, 2. Rafał Pietrzak – 17. Christian Clemens (83, 79. Kacper Sezonienko), 4. Kristers Tobers (72, 6. Jarosław Kubicki), 7. Maciej Gajos, 99. İlkay Durmuş (66, 20. Conrado) – 28. Flávio Paixão (66, 9. Łukasz Zwoliński), 33. Marco Terrazzino (66, 88. Jakub Kałuziński)

