Sebastian Szymanski will continue his career in the Netherlands / Newspix

Feyenoord Confirm Szymanski Loan Move

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands. July 22 (PSN) – Feyenoord Rotterdam have confirmed the signing of Sebastian Szymanski from Dinamo Moscow.

The Polish international joins the Dutch outfit on a season-long loan move with an option to buy included.



According to Russian media, it would take 10 million euros to make the move permanent from Moscow to Rotterdam.

SZYMANSKI IN FEYENOORD 🇳🇱 Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Sebastian Szymański from Dinamo Moscow on a season long loan deal❗️ Per Russian media, Dinamo included a buy option of €10M for the Polish international. Szymański will play with the number 17.#Eredivisie pic.twitter.com/GvGki8K75g — PSN Futbol (@PSN_Futbol) July 22, 2022

“Feyenoord is a good club for young players like me. The club made a big impression in Europe last season by reaching the final of the Conference League. I hope to contribute to further success and look forward to making my debut in De Kuip and showing myself to the supporters.” The 23-year-old told the official Feyenoord website.

Szymanski, who is a youth product of Legia Warsaw. It was also with the Legia reserve team where he spent the last few weeks training ahead of a move to a new club.

From Legia he previously transferred to Dinamo, where he became one of the top players in the Russian Premier League since 2019. At Dinamo Moscow, the 15-capped Polish midfielder made 85 appearances for the Russian side, scoring eight times and recording 17 assists.

