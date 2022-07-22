Newswire

Feyenoord Confirm Szymanski Loan Move

Sebastian Szymanski will continue his career in the Netherlands / Newspix
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands. July 22 (PSN) – Feyenoord Rotterdam have confirmed the signing of Sebastian Szymanski from Dinamo Moscow.

The Polish international joins the Dutch outfit on a season-long loan move with an option to buy included.

According to Russian media, it would take 10 million euros to make the move permanent from Moscow to Rotterdam.

“Feyenoord is a good club for young players like me. The club made a big impression in Europe last season by reaching the final of the Conference League. I hope to contribute to further success and look forward to making my debut in De Kuip and showing myself to the supporters.” The 23-year-old told the official Feyenoord website.

Szymanski, who is a youth product of Legia Warsaw. It was also with the Legia reserve team where he spent the last few weeks training ahead of a move to a new club.

From Legia he previously transferred to Dinamo, where he became one of the top players in the Russian Premier League since 2019. At Dinamo Moscow, the 15-capped Polish midfielder made 85 appearances for the Russian side, scoring eight times and recording 17 assists.

