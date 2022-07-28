Alan Czerwinski scored the lone goal for the Polish champions in Georgia / lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech & Rakow Continue On, Pogon & Lechia Eliminated

BATUMI, Georgia. July 28 (PSN) – Lech Poznan, Rakow Czestochowa, Pogon Szczecin and Lechia Gdansk took part of the second leg of the second round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Lech drew 1:1 on their away trip to Georgia with Dinamo Batumi. Mate Wacadze scored for the hosts first in the 64th minute, but it didn’t take long until Lech responded back with a goal of their own courtesy by a nice long shot from Alan Czerwinski. After winning 5:0 in the first leg, a draw was more than enough to allow the Kolejorz to advance to the next round. In the third round they will face Vikingur Reykjavik of Iceland.



_______________________________

Dinamo Batumi – Lech Poznań 1:1 (0:0)

Goals: Wacadze 64′ – Czerwiński 76′

Yellow carded: Dżigauri, Mamuczaszwili – Kwekweskiri, Karlström

Referee: Igor Stojčevski (Northern Macedonia)

Attendance: 19 343

Dinamo: 1. Micheil Alawidze – 17. Wladimer Mamuczaszwili, 23. Mamuka Kobachidze, 18. Giorgi Rechwiaszwili, 16. Irakli Azarowi – 30. Zuriko Dawitaszwili (89, 35. Grigol Czabradze), 3. Benjamin Teidi, 19. Sandro Altunaszwili (78, 10. Guga Palawandiszwili), 24. Milan Radin (72, 9. Irakli Bidzinaszwili), 40. Flamarion (78, 14. Giorgi Panculaia) – 7. Mate Wacadze (72, 8. Dżaba Dżigauri)

Lech: 1. Artur Rudko – 2. Joel Pereira (82, 43. Antoni Kozubal), 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 3. Barry Douglas, 5. Pedro Rebocho (82, 20. Maksymilian Pingot) – 23. Kristoffer Velde (61, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 6. Jesper Karlström, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri, 24. João Amaral (73, 44. Alan Czerwiński), 21. Michał Skóraś (61, 11. Filip Marchwiński) – 17. Filip Szymczak

_______________________________

Rakow Czestochowa won away 1:0 with FC Astana to continue their winning fine form in Europe. The only goal for Rakow was scored by Vladyslav Kocherhin. After winning 5:0 in Czestochowa, the match in Kazakhstan was only a formality for the Polish vice-champions. With two straight wins in hand, Rakow will now take on FC Spartak Trnava of Slovakia in the third round.

_______________________________

FC Astana – Raków Częstochowa 0:1 (0:1)

Goal: Koczerhin 15′

Yellow carded: Gabyszew, Ebong – Arsenić, Musiolik

Referee: Tomáš Klíma (Czech Republic)

Attendance: 8569

Astana: 55. Aleksandr Zaruckij – 5. Michaił Gabyszew, 23. Dienis Polakow, 33. Danyło Beskorowajnyj, 32. Tałgat Kusiapow, 6. Bryan (74, 72. Stanisław Basmanow) – 7. Maks Ebong, 14. Jérémy Manzorro (82, 28. Jurij Piercuch), 9. Rai Vloet, 77. Pedro Eugénio – 17. Abat Ajmbietow (32, 27. Timur Dosmagambietow)

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 4. Strátos Svárnas, 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou (57, 10. Igor Sapała), 8. Ben Lederman (83, 70. Fábio Sturgeon), 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (83, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis), 30. Władysław Koczerhin (76, 55. Szymon Czyż), 23. Patryk Kun – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (76, 99. Fabian Piasecki)

_______________________________

Pogon Szczecin took a heavy 0:4 loss away by Danish side Brondby IF. In the first half, Simon Hedlund scored both goals for the hosts after disastrous mistakes by Dante Stipica and Luis Mata which ended costing Pogon big time. After the break, Mathias Kvistgaarden and Marko Divkovic each extended Brondby’s lead. With the first game only ending in a 1:1 draw and this loss sees Pogon eliminated from the competition.

_______________________________

Brøndby IF – Pogoń Szczecin 4:0 (2:0)

Goals: Hedlund 17′ (Pk), 33′, Kvistgaarden 52′, Divković 62′

Yellow carded: Drygas, Grosicki, Kowalczyk

Referee: Alexandre Boucaut (Belgia)

Attendance: 15 417

Brøndby: 1. Mads Hermansen – 2. Sebastian Sebulonsen (75, 3. Henrik Heggheim), 4. Sigurd Rosted, 18. Kevin Tshiembe, 15. Blás Riveros – 25. Anis Ben Slimane (61, 6. Joe Bell), 22. Josip Radošević (75, 8. Mathias Greve), 41. Oscar Schwartau (46, 24. Marko Divković), 27. Simon Hedlund (75, 29. Peter Bjur), 23. Chris Cappis – 36. Mathias Kvistgaarden

Pogoń: 1. Dante Stipica – 2. Jakub Bartkowski, 23. Benedikt Zech, 33. Mariusz Malec, 97. Luís Mata (60, 18. Michał Kucharczyk) – 21. Jean Carlos Silva, 8. Damian Dąbrowski, 14. Kamil Drygas (46, 22. Wahan Biczachczjan), 27. Sebastian Kowalczyk (82, 61. Kacper Smoliński), 11. Kamil Grosicki (72, 17. Mariusz Fornalczyk) – 10. Luka Zahovič (60, 9. Pontus Almqvist)

_______________________________

Lechia Gdansk lost 1:2 at home with SK Rapid Vienna from Austiria. The goals for Rapid were scored by Nicolas Kuhn and Marco Grull, who converted from the penalty spot. Lechia were able to respond late with a goal of their own from Lukasz Zwolinski, but by then it was too little too late. After only coming back with a goalless draw from Vienna in the first leg, this loss sees Lechia knocked out from Europe.

_______________________________

Lechia Gdańsk – SK Rapid Vienna 1:2 (0:2)

Goals: Zwoliński 82′ – Kühn 16′, Grüll 18′ (Pk)

Yellow cared: Stec, Kałuziński, Pietrzak – Schick, Pejić, Grüll

Referee: Alessandro Dudic (Switzerland)

Attendance: 23 519

Lechia: 12. Dušan Kuciak – 29. David Stec (76, 72. Filip Koperski), 25. Michał Nalepa, 23. Mario Maloča, 2. Rafał Pietrzak – 17. Christian Clemens (46, 28. Flávio Paixão), 7. Maciej Gajos, 88. Jakub Kałuziński (46, 6. Jarosław Kubicki), 33. Marco Terrazzino (67, 79. Kacper Sezonienko), 99. İlkay Durmuş (67, 20. Conrado) – 9. Łukasz Zwoliński

Rapid: 45. Niklas Hedl – 13. Thorsten Schick (83, 22. Martin Koscelník), 4. Emanuel Aiwu, 6. Kevin Wimmer, 23. Jonas Auer – 7. Nicolas Kühn (65, 29. Ante Bajic), 14. Aleksa Pejić, 28. Moritz Oswald (73, 34. Nikolas Sattlberger), 41. Bernhard Zimmermann (65, 20. Maximilian Hofmann), 27. Marco Grüll – 9. Guido Burgstaller

