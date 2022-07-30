Augustyniak will continue his career in the Ekstraklasa with Legia / Getty

Augustyniak Joins Legia Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland. July 30 (PSN) – Legia Warsaw have officially completed the signing of Rafal Augustyniak.

The Polish international has signed a three-year contract with an option of extension.

In recent days, the Warsaw club chose to resign from adding David Bates and Aleksandar Radovanovic to its ranks – all in an effort to make it possible to bring in Augustyniak.

Augustyniak comes to Legia as a free agent. He recently terminated his contract with FC Ural Yekaterinburg of the Russian Premier League, having also other offers from Germany, Turkey and the Middle East. In the end, he opted to choose Legia.

“Rafal’s transfer is one of the club’s most important decisions in the summer transfer window. We have acquired a player with a strong mental capability and the personality of a leader on the pitch and in the locker room, who will give confidence and stability to the team. Rafal has these features, he is also distinguished by very good motor skills and can play in two positions: defensive midfielder or central defender. I expect that his characteristics will help us achieve better results this season.” said Legia sports director Jacek Zielinski at the press conference.

The 28-year-old last season made 26 appearances for Ural and scored three goals. He first joined the Russian side in 2019 from Miedz Legnica and since then had been a key first team player.

On the international stage, he has one cap for the Poland national team that he made on March 31, 2021 in a match against England, at the famous Wembley Stadium, replacing Krzysztof Piatek in the 76th minute.

“Director Jacek Zielinski is the one who convinced me with this project, he played a significant role in having me come here. Most of all, however, I was prompted by my family situation. My wife is pregnant. In fact, in four weeks, I’ll be a father. I wanted to return to Poland and be close to raising my child.” said Rafal Augustyniak.

“I spoke with my wife and due to the political situation in Russia, we couldn’t stay. It is a difficult decision because I wanted to continue playing in Ural. So I thank you the club very much for these past three years and good luck.”

Augustyniak will play with the number 8 at Legia.

