Iceland side Vikingur were able to upset Lech Poznan 0:1 in the first leg on Thursday / lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Stumble, Rakow Win in Slovakia

REYKJAVIK, Iceland. August 8 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the first leg of the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Polish champions Lech Poznań unexpectedly suffered a 0:1 away loss in Iceland to Vikingur Reykjavik. The only goal of the match was scored by the hosts by Ari Sigurpálsson, which came as a result by a turn over from Lech. With such a slip up, Lech will now need to win at all costs next week in order to advance to the next round. The return leg will take place on August 11 at in Poznań.



__________________________

Víkingur Reykjavík – Lech Poznań (1:0)

Goal: Sigurpálsson 45′

Yellow carded: Magnússon – Murawski, Joel Pereira, Pedro Rebocho

Referee: Juxhin Xhaja (Albania)

Attendance: 1023

Víkingur: 1. Ingvar Jónsson – 22. Karl Gunnarsson, 4. Oliver Ekroth, 5. Kyle McLagan, 3. Logi Tómasson – 17. Ari Sigurpálsson (53, 8. Viktor Örlygur Andrason), 20. Júlíus Magnússon, 10. Pablo Punyed, 7. Erlingur Agnarsson, 18. Birnir Snær Ingason (46, 19. Danijel Djuric) – 9. Helgi Guðjónsson (86, 24. Davíð Örn Atlason)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 3. Barry Douglas, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 23. Kristoffer Velde (61, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 22. Radosław Murawski, 6. Jesper Karlström (61, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 24. João Amaral (74, 17. Filip Szymczak), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak

__________________________

Meanwhile, Rakow Czestochowa were able to get the job done in Slovakia with a brace from none other than their star Spanish striker Ivi Lopez, defeating Spartak Trnava 2:0. Rakow will now look to wrap things up with Spartak next week in Czestochowa on August 11.

__________________________

FC Spartak Trnava – Raków Częstochowa 0:2 (0:2)

Goals: López 30′, 45′ (Pk)

Yellow carded: Daniel, Yusuf, Bukata, Mikovič – Czyż

Referee: Igor Pajač (Croatia)

Attendance: 8720

Spartak: 71. Dominik Takáč – 24. Kristián Koštrna, 2. Lukáš Štetina, 26. Sebastian Kóša, 29. Martin Mikovič (82, 77. Kazeem Bolaji) – 23. Erik Daniel (82, 22. Alex Iván), 15. Roman Procházka (46, 17. Jakub Paur), 88. Kyriákos Savvídis, 28. Martin Bukata (70, 8. Samuel Štefánik), 25. Bamidele Yusuf – 7. Milan Ristovski (70, 14. Kelvin Boateng)

Raków: 12. Kacper Trelowski – 4. Strátos Svárnas, 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 8. Ben Lederman (57, 30. Władysław Koczerhin), 17. Mateusz Wdowiak (57, 55. Szymon Czyż), 11. Ivi López (77, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 23. Patryk Kun – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (76, 9. Sebastian Musiolik)

