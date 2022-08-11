Rakow celebrate Vladyslav Kocherhin's game winning goal against Spartak Trnava / Rakow.com

UECL: Lech and Rakow Advance to Fourth Round

POZNAN, Poland. August 11 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the second leg of the third round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Lech Poznań were once again caught off guard by Vikingur Reykjavik, but in the end were able to get the job done in extra time by winning 4:1. Goals for the hosts were scored by Mikael Ishak, Kristoffer Velde, Filip Marchwinski and Afonso Sousa, while the visitors’ goal came from Danijel Djuric. Lech could had also won by a higher margin, but Sousa failed to convert a penalty kick. Vikingur as well ended the game with a man down due to Julius Magnusson’s red card. The Kolejorz next take on F91 Diddeleng of Luxembourg in the 4th round in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying.



__________________________

Lech Poznań – Víkingur Reykjavík 4:1 (2:0)

Goals: Ishak 32′, Velde 44′, Marchwiński 96′, Sousa 119′ – Djuric 90′

Yellow carded: Murawski, Joel Pereira, Skóraś, Marchwiński, Czerwiński – Punyed, Magnússon, Atlason

Red carded: Júlíus Magnússon (110)

Referee: Julian Weinberger (Austria)

Attendance: 12 555

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 44. Alan Czerwiński, 16. Antonio Milić (50, 25. Filip Dagerstål), 5. Pedro Rebocho (101, 3. Barry Douglas) – 23. Kristoffer Velde (68, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 22. Radosław Murawski (88, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (87, 7. Afonso Sousa), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (101, 17. Filip Szymczak)

Víkingur: 1. Ingvar Jónsson – 22. Karl Gunnarsson, 8. Viktor Örlygur Andrason (74, 18. Birnir Snær Ingason), 4. Oliver Ekroth, 5. Kyle McLagan, 3. Logi Tómasson (46, 24. Davíð Örn Atlason) – 7. Erlingur Agnarsson, 20. Júlíus Magnússon, 10. Pablo Punyed, 17. Ari Sigurpálsson (114, 15. Arnór Borg Guðjohnsen) – 9. Helgi Guðjónsson (46, 19. Danijel Djuric)

__________________________

Raków Częstochowa continue their undefeated run in Europe with a 1:0 win at home against Spartak Trnava. The decisive goal for the hosts was scored in the 68th minute by Vladyslav Kocherhin. Marek Papszun’s team will now play the Czech Republic’s Slavia Prague in the 4th round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying.

__________________________

Raków Częstochowa – FC Spartak Trnava 1:0 (0:0)

Goal: Koczerhin 68′

Yellow carded: Gutkovskis – Mikovič, Čurma, Štefánik, Savvídis, Yusuf

Referee: Allard Lindhout (Netherlands)

Attendance: 5434

Raków: 12. Kacper Trelowski – 4. Strátos Svárnas, 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor, 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou, 88. Walerian Gwilia (88, 55. Szymon Czyż), 30. Władysław Koczerhin (82, 27. Bartosz Nowak), 11. Ivi López (76, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak), 23. Patryk Kun (88, 22. Deian Sorescu) – 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis (75, 9. Sebastian Musiolik)

Spartak: 71. Dominik Takáč – 19. Matej Čurma (46, 24. Kristián Koštrna), 2. Lukáš Štetina, 3. Gergely Tumma – 23. Erik Daniel (74, 22. Alex Iván), 28. Martin Bukata (67, 17. Jakub Paur), 88. Kyriákos Savvídis, 8. Samuel Štefánik, 29. Martin Mikovič (46, 25. Bamidele Yusuf) – 14. Kelvin Boateng, 7. Milan Ristovski (79, 20. Azeez Oseni)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol