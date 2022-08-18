Lech Poznan managed to keep a clean sheet at the Bulgarska on Thursday night / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech and Rakow Win at Home Before Final Stage

POZNAN, Poland. August 18 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the first leg of the fourth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Lech pushed themselves closer to the group stage after a decisive 2:0 win at home with F91 Diddeleng. Goals for the Polish champions were scored by Kristoffer Velde and Mikael Ishak. From the 88th minute Lech had to play a man down after defenseman Antonio Milicia was red carded. The Kolejorz will now look to wrap up their cup qualifiers next week in Luxembourg.



__________________________

Lech Poznań – F91 Diddeleng 2:0 (1:0)

Goals: Velde 6′, Ishak 66′

Yellow carded: Diouf, Vova

Red carded: Antonio Milić (88)

Referee: Manfredas Lukjančukas (Lithuania)

Attendance: 9150

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 20. Maksymilian Pingot, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 23. Kristoffer Velde (67, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 22. Radosław Murawski, 6. Jesper Karlström (61, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri), 24. João Amaral (61, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 21. Michał Skóraś (90, 3. Barry Douglas) – 9. Mikael Ishak (68, 17. Filip Szymczak)

Diddelang: 1. Lucas Fox – 7. Eliot Gashi (38, 27. Sylvio Ouassiero), 4. Aldin Skenderović, 5. Jules Diouf, 24. Mehdi Kirch – 12. Bruno Freire (38, 6. Vova), 16. Charles Morren, 21. Dejvid Sinani (72, 10. Edis Agovic), 8. Filip Bojić – 9. João Magno (72, 14. Francisco Ninte), 23. Samir Hadji (90, 99. Calmente Pedro Mendes)

__________________________

Raków Częstochowa made life difficult for Slavia Prague with a 2:1 win in the first leg at home. Goals for the hosts were scored by Ivi Lopez and Fran Tudor, while Tomas Holes responded for the visitors. One more match now remains that separates Raków from making club history and being promoted to the group stage phase.

__________________________

Raków Częstochowa – SK Slavia Prague 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: López 29′, Tudor 61′ – Holeš 60′

Yellow carded: Papanikoláou, Wdowiak – Lingr, Ousou

Referee: Rohit Saggi (Norway)

Attendance: 5500

Raków: 12. Kacper Trelowski – 4. Strátos Svárnas, 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor (82, 27. Bartosz Nowak), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou (82, 55. Szymon Czyż), 88. Walerian Gwilia, 30. Władysław Koczerhin (46, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak), 11. Ivi López (87, 71. Wiktor Długosz), 23. Patryk Kun – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (61, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis)

Slavia: 28. Aleš Mandous – 26. Ivan Schranz, 4. Aiham Ousou, 12. Eduardo Santos (46, 27. Ibrahim Traoré), 19. Oscar Dorley (40, 10. Srđan Plavšić) – 16. Moses Usor, 5. Christ Tiéhi, 3. Tomáš Holeš, 23. Petr Ševčík, 9. Peter Olayinka – 32. Ondřej Lingr (65, 35. Matěj Jurásek)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol