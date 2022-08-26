Arkadiusz Milik will continue his career at Juventus / PZPN

Juventus FC Announce Milik Loan Signing

TURIN, Italy. August 26 (PSN) – Arkadiusz Milik has officially joined Juventus FC on a one-year loan from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

The Polish striker joins the Italian side on a deal that includes a 2 million euros loan fee, as well as an option to sign Milik for 8 million euros, payable in three years, with further performance-related add-ons worth 2 million euros.

“Milik is a striker, who, in addition to having extraordinary physical strength, is skilled in aerial play and is above all very dangerous in the penalty area,” Juventus said in a press statement.

JUVE ANNOUNCE MILIK LOAN 🇮🇹 Arkadiusz Milik has officially become a Juventus FC player, joining on a season long loan from Olympique de Marseille. Juve will have an option to buy at €8M. In the current season, the 28-year-old forward only played in two Ligue 1 games.#SerieA

The Poland international will return to the Serie A as he had been playing previously for SSC Napoli from 2016 to 2021. Then afterwards he scored 30 goals in 55 matches for Marseille once making the transition to the Ligue 1.

Juventus guaranteed Milik a salary of 3.5 million euros per year to lock in the transfer. Despite this, Juventus’ first choice had reportedly been Dutchman Memphis Depay from FC Barcelona.

The club was in advanced negotiations with the Barca attacker, but ultimately failed to find an agreement – finally opting for the Pole, which was Juve’s second option this summer transfer window.

