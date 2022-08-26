Rakow failed the convert many of their goal oppertunities, which cost them a spot in the group stage phase / TVP

UECL: Lech Advance to Group Stage, Rakow Eliminated from Europe

PRAGUE, Czech Republic. August 25 (PSN) – Lech Poznan and Rakow Czestochowa took part of the second leg of the fourth round of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday.

Lech drew 1:1 with F91 Diddeleng on their away trip to Luxembourg. Despite conceding first by a deflected goal from Mehdi Kirch, the Kolejorz were able to later respond with a strike from Joel Pereira. While unable to win, thanks to goal difference Lech have still managed to qualify to the group stage and officially became the only Polish club to represent the Ekstraklasa in Europe this season.



F91 Diddeleng – Lech Poznań 1:1 (1:0)

Goals: Kirch 36′ – Pereira 60′

Yellow carded: Kirch, Decker, Vova, Hadji, Agovic – Velde

Referee: Nikola Dabanović (Montenegro)

Attendance: 1935

Diddeleng: 1. Lucas Fox – 27. Sylvio Ouassiero, 4. Aldin Skenderović, 67. Vincent Decker, 24. Mehdi Kirch (83, 33. Chris Stumpf) – 23. Samir Hadji, 6. Vova (68, 8. Filip Bojić), 16. Charles Morren, 21. Dejvid Sinani (80, 99. Calmente Pedro Mendes), 10. Edis Agovic (69, 7. Eliot Gashi) – 9. João Magno (69, 14. Francisco Ninte)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 37. Ľubomír Šatka, 20. Maksymilian Pingot, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 23. Kristoffer Velde (60, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 22. Radosław Murawski (68, 6. Jesper Karlström), 30. Nika Kwekweskiri, 24. João Amaral (68, 11. Filip Marchwiński), 21. Michał Skóraś – 9. Mikael Ishak (57, 17. Filip Szymczak)

Rakow Czestochowa’s lack of finishing became their undoing in Prague, with Marek Papszun’s side losing 0:2 and being eliminated from Europe. Despite dominating most of the match and even having four 100% chances, it was Slavia who ended waking up and taking full advantage of the few goal situations they had to end the night in their favour.

Slavia Prague – Raków Częstochowa 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Usor 62′, Schranz 120′

Yellow carded: Ševčík, Dorley, Provod, Olayinka – Rundić, Arsenić, Tudor, Wdowiak, López

Referee: Craig Pawson (Anglia)

Attendance: 19 370

Slavia: 28. Aleš Mandous – 8. Lukáš Masopust (55, 32. Ondřej Lingr), 4. Aiham Ousou, 12. Eduardo Santos – 21. David Douděra (55, 26. Ivan Schranz), 3. Tomáš Holeš, 23. Petr Ševčík (94, 5. Christ Tiéhi), 27. Ibrahim Traoré, 33. David Jurásek (80, 19. Oscar Dorley) – 16. Moses Usor (77, 17. Lukáš Provod), 11. Stanislav Tecl (55, 9. Peter Olayinka)

Raków: 1. Vladan Kovačević – 4. Strátos Svárnas (112, 25. Bogdan Racovițan), 24. Zoran Arsenić, 3. Milan Rundić – 7. Fran Tudor, 88. Walerian Gwilia (90, 55. Szymon Czyż), 66. Giánnis Papanikoláou (111, 5. Gustav Berggren), 11. Ivi López, 27. Bartosz Nowak (46, 17. Mateusz Wdowiak), 23. Patryk Kun (96, 30. Władysław Koczerhin) – 9. Sebastian Musiolik (46, 21. Vladislavs Gutkovskis)

