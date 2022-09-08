UEFA

UECL: Lech Lose to Villarreal in Last Minute Thriller

Lech Poznan shook Villarreal by taking an early lead, but were not able to hold the result / Lechpoznan.pl
UECL: Lech Lose to Villarreal in Last Minute Thriller

VALENCIA, Spain. September 8 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

After a tight game, Lech Poznań were edged out by Villarreal CF 3:4. While the Polish Champions showed not only great football quality and a fantastic mentality, it was not enough to steal points from last season’s Champions League semi-finalist.

Alex Baena scored two goals for the hosts, followed by Samuel Chukwueze and Francis Coquelin with one goal each. Meanwhile, it was Mikael Ishak scored twice for the Kolejorz. Michal Skoras also scored, finding the back of the net for Lech already in the second minute of the match.

Despite not picking up any points in Spain, Lech will travel back home with their heads held up high after a thrilling back and forth encounter.

Lech will next play on September 15 at home against the Austrian side, FK Austria Vienna.

____________________

Villarreal CF – Lech Poznań 4:3 (3:1)
Goals: Chukwueze 32′, Baena 36′, 40′, Coquelin 89′ – Skóraś 2′, Ishak 47′ (Pk), 61′

Yellow carded: Mandi, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Baena – Murawski
Referee: Ali Palabıyık (Turkey)
Attendance: 10 385

Villarreal: 35. Filip Jörgensen – 37. Adrián de la Fuente (63, 2. Kiko Femenía), 23. Aïssa Mandi, 5. Jorge Cuenca, 12. Johan Mojica – 11. Samuel Chukwueze (80, 21. Yeremy Pino), 19. Francis Coquelin, 20. Manu Morlanes (63, 10. Dani Parejo), 14. Manu Trigueros (46, 15. Nicolas Jackson) – 16. Álex Baena, 22. José Luis Morales (63, 7. Gerard Moreno)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś (78, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 22. Radosław Murawski, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (90, 7. Afonso Sousa), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (71, 17. Filip Szymczak) – 9. Mikael Ishak (78, 23. Kristoffer Velde)

For breaking stories and all the great banter like us on Facebook: facebook.com/psnfutbol

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

UEFA

Related Items

More in UEFA

UECL: Lech Advance to Group Stage, Rakow Eliminated from Europe

PSN StaffAugust 26, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech and Rakow Win at Home Before Final Stage

PSN StaffAugust 18, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech and Rakow Advance to Fourth Round

PSN StaffAugust 11, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech Stumble, Rakow Win in Slovakia

PSN StaffAugust 10, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech & Rakow Continue On, Pogon & Lechia Eliminated

PSN StaffJuly 28, 2022
Read More

UECL: Lech & Rakow Win Big, Draws for Pogon & Lechia

PSN StaffJuly 21, 2022
Read More

UECL: Pogon and Lechia Advance to Second Round

PSN StaffJuly 14, 2022
Read More

UCL: Lech End Champions League Adventure Early

PSN StaffJuly 12, 2022
Read More

UECL: Pogon and Lechia Win 4:1 Each

PSN StaffJuly 7, 2022
Read More
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!