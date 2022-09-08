Lech Poznan shook Villarreal by taking an early lead, but were not able to hold the result / Lechpoznan.pl

UECL: Lech Lose to Villarreal in Last Minute Thriller

VALENCIA, Spain. September 8 (PSN) – Lech Poznan took part in the first round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

After a tight game, Lech Poznań were edged out by Villarreal CF 3:4. While the Polish Champions showed not only great football quality and a fantastic mentality, it was not enough to steal points from last season’s Champions League semi-finalist.



Alex Baena scored two goals for the hosts, followed by Samuel Chukwueze and Francis Coquelin with one goal each. Meanwhile, it was Mikael Ishak scored twice for the Kolejorz. Michal Skoras also scored, finding the back of the net for Lech already in the second minute of the match.

Despite not picking up any points in Spain, Lech will travel back home with their heads held up high after a thrilling back and forth encounter.

Lech will next play on September 15 at home against the Austrian side, FK Austria Vienna.

____________________

Villarreal CF – Lech Poznań 4:3 (3:1)

Goals: Chukwueze 32′, Baena 36′, 40′, Coquelin 89′ – Skóraś 2′, Ishak 47′ (Pk), 61′

Yellow carded: Mandi, Cuenca, Chukwueze, Baena – Murawski

Referee: Ali Palabıyık (Turkey)

Attendance: 10 385

Villarreal: 35. Filip Jörgensen – 37. Adrián de la Fuente (63, 2. Kiko Femenía), 23. Aïssa Mandi, 5. Jorge Cuenca, 12. Johan Mojica – 11. Samuel Chukwueze (80, 21. Yeremy Pino), 19. Francis Coquelin, 20. Manu Morlanes (63, 10. Dani Parejo), 14. Manu Trigueros (46, 15. Nicolas Jackson) – 16. Álex Baena, 22. José Luis Morales (63, 7. Gerard Moreno)

Lech: 35. Filip Bednarek – 2. Joel Pereira, 25. Filip Dagerstål, 16. Antonio Milić, 5. Pedro Rebocho – 21. Michał Skóraś (78, 14. Heorhij Citaiszwili), 22. Radosław Murawski, 30. Nika Kwekweskiri (90, 7. Afonso Sousa), 6. Jesper Karlström, 24. João Amaral (71, 17. Filip Szymczak) – 9. Mikael Ishak (78, 23. Kristoffer Velde)

