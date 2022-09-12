oland have announced the list of players called up for the UEFA Nations League in September / PZPN

Poland Call-ups for UEFA Nations League in September

WARSAW, Poland. September 12 (PSN) – Czeslaw Michniewicz on Monday announced the list of players called up for the UEFA Nations League September fixtures.

Poland will first play against the Netherlands (September 22 in Warsaw), then afterwards with Wales (September 25 in Cardiff) in League A, Group 4.

The new faces in the call-up list for September include midfielders Mateusz Legowski from Pogon Szczecin and Jakub Piotrowski of Ludogorets Razgrad.

Several players were unavailable for international duty due to injury, such as Kamil Grabara, Artur Jedrzejczyk and Matty Cash. Meanwhile, others like Krystian Bielik or Dawid Kownacki turned down the opportunity to join the Poland squad in order to strengthen their form in their home clubs.

This will be Poland’s final games in the UEFA Nations League this season, with the Bialo-czerwoni expected to still play on more friendly match in November right before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poland roster for September UEFA Nations League games:

Goalkeepers: Bartłomiej Drągowski (Spezia Calcio), Radosław Majecki (Cercle Brugge KSV), Łukasz Skorupski (Bologna FC), Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus FC)

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa FC), Bartosz Bereszyński (UC Sampdoria), Paweł Dawidowicz (Hellas Verona FC), Kamil Glik (Benevento Calcio), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Tomasz Kędziora (Dynamo Kyiv), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia Calcio), Arkadiusz Reca (Spezia Calcio), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot 63)

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski (RC Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Kamiński (VfL Wolfsburg, Mateusz Klich (Leeds United FC), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Karol Linetty (Torino FC), Mateusz Łęgowski (Pogoń Szczecin), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Michał Skóraś (Lech Poznań), Sebastian Szymański (Feyenoord Rotterdam), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma), Piotr Zieliński (SSC Napoli), Szymon Żurkowski (ACF Fiorentina)

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus FC), Krzysztof Piątek (US Salernitana 1919), Karol Świderski (Charlotte FC)

